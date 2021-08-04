VJ Sniper MT5

VJ Sniper - MT5 Buy / Sell Indicator: This Indicator is as simple as Buy in Up Trend & Sell in Down Trend.

                                                          There are Support / Resistance Graphic levels for choosing the best Entries.

Background: Any in-built indicator of MT5 does not work as stand alone such as Stochastic, CCI or DeMarker etc. But combination of them with trend projection work & give the best results for Trading entries. So this Indicator is blended to give the best results while reducing the false signals as best as possible. There is no holy grail or 100% guaranteed entry indicator, it is all about high probability. So "VJ Sniper" brings highly probable trading signals, following the rules for profitable trading.

It works on any Instrument & Any Time Frame except M1.


What makes us different to others:

  • Entry at the beginning of the Candle, it is based on the close of the previous candle which means that you can take the trade as soon as you see the signal & do not wait for closing the candle.
  • Signal does not repaint as long as you do not switch the TF
  • No Blinking of the arrows, clean signal at once.
  • Signal is early, not like other indicators giving the signal after going far away either side.
  • Trend is clearly visible through Trend Bands.


Instructions:

  • VJ Sniper contains 3 trend bands & Signal arrows.
  • Trend Bands Show the Trend "Up / Down" & the Arrows show Buy or Sell.
  • In an Up Trend, when a Buy signal (Arrow Up) is popped up, take the Buy trade.
  • In a Down Trend, when a Sell signal (Arrow down) is popped up, take the Sell trade.
  • Consider TP & SL at Support / Resistance levels OR at the level of Curves. Example: If you take a Buy, your probable TP based on the Trend bands is the Middle curve & upper curve.
  • Best Time Frames : M30 / H1 / H4. But it works on any TF except M1.
  • For the first time installation, it requires data to produce the signal, keep switching the Time frames back & forth till you see the clear signals.
  • This indicator works best on low volatile instruments (best for Forex).
  • If you combine Price Action & Candle stick strategy with this, that can become your own Holy Grail system.
  • There is a Support line & Resistance line automatically drawn which lets you choose the best signal

Does it Repaint?:

  • Yes, it does in 2 instances but not usual. Indicator repaint does not mean it is bad or does not repaint not necessarily good. It all depends on trading strategy. 
    1. When the trend bands move away from the price after signal, it repaints.
    2. If you switch the Time Frame & after the trend is changed, it repaints.



















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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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