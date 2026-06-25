Quantum Scalper MTF Pro

Overview

Quantum Scalper MTF Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the M15 timeframes. Built around structural multi-timeframe market mechanics, the EA entirely eliminates retail noise by strictly aligning short-term Bollinger Band and RSI momentum anomalies with the macro H4 institutional trend direction.

By completely avoiding hazardous trading methodologies like grid or martingale, Quantum Scalper MTF Pro relies entirely on high-probability structural execution, precision dual-session timing, and advanced algorithmic capital preservation features.

🚀 Key Performance Edge & Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Structural Filter: The EA utilizes a sophisticated H4 200-EMA macro engine. It will never buy in a bear market or sell in a bull market, ensuring you are always trading on the side of institutional order flow.

  • Dual-Session Timing Filter: Optimized to trade exclusively during peak market liquidity. By capturing high-velocity movements during the European and US sessions, the system avoids low-volume Asian sessions and high-spread overnight rollovers.

  • Smart Break-Even Protection: Protect your capital actively. The algorithm includes a dynamic trailing break-even module that automatically shifts your Stop Loss to entry plus spread padding as soon as a trade moves into structural profit.

  • Dynamic Advanced Capital Scaling (Auto-Lot): Fully equipped with a fractional risk management engine. The EA automatically calculates and scales position sizes relative to your current account balance and designated risk tolerance per trade, maximizing compounding efficiency.

  • No Dangerous Mechanics: Designed with strict mathematical expectancy. Every single trade is protected by an ironclad, hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit right from inception.

📊 Trading Specifications & Recommendations

Parameter Recommended Setup
Primary Symbol EURUSD
Chart Timeframe M15 (Inputs reference H4 automatically)
Account Type ECN, Raw, or Low-Spread accounts with fast execution
Minimum Balance $50 (using 0.01 lot)

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

🔹 Capital & Risk Management

  • AutoLot ( true/false ): Toggle dynamic account-balance fractional compounding.

  • RiskPercentage ( 5.0 ): Percentage of equity to risk per single trade setup.

  • LotSize ( 0.01 ): Static lot size fallback if AutoLot is disabled.

🔹 Technical Core Indicators

  • BB_Period / BB_Deviation ( 20 / 2.0 ): Defines structural volatility bands for precise reversal exhaustion entries.

  • RSI_Period / Overbought / Oversold ( 14 / 65.0 / 35.0 ): Refined momentum triggers optimized for enhanced trade frequency and highly accurate exit signals.

🔹 Trade Protection & Timing

  • StopLossPoints / TakeProfitPoints ( 250 / 500 ): Pure 1:2 Risk-to-Reward structural baseline target setting.

  • UseBreakEven ( true/false ): Automatically locks in profits and eliminates downside risk mid-trade.

  • FilterFridays ( true ): Strictly prevents weekend gap exposure by neutralizing trade activity ahead of Friday low-liquidity market closures.

💡 Trader's Note

Every aspect of Quantum Scalper MTF Pro has been built for mathematical durability across varying market cycles. Download the demo, run your backtests using high-quality tick data, and experience systematic consistency engineered for the modern market.

Receive the fully optimized EA for trading Gold once you have purchased the lifetime package.


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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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Fast Gold Scalper EA
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