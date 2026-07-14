TradeMind AI EA – Adaptive AI Trading Intelligence for MT5

TradeMind is a fully autonomous, multi-asset Expert Advisor ported from the TradeMind Adaptive AI Signal Processor web platform.

It executes trades independently based on user settings – no DLL, no external API, no martingale, no grid.

5 ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES

AUTONOMOUS – Smart regime detection. EA auto-switches between Scalping / Swing / Aggressive / Conservative based on ADX + ATR market regime. This is the recommended mode.

– Smart regime detection. EA auto-switches between Scalping / Swing / Aggressive / Conservative based on ADX + ATR market regime. This is the recommended mode. CONSERVATIVE – Capital preservation. 1% risk, R/R 1:1.5, Confidence 75%+. Perfect for prop firms.

– Capital preservation. 1% risk, R/R 1:1.5, Confidence 75%+. Perfect for prop firms. AGGRESSIVE – Maximum alpha. 3.5% risk, R/R 1:3.0

– Maximum alpha. 3.5% risk, R/R 1:3.0 SCALPING – Micro-positions, M5, EMA 9/21, R/R 1:1.2 – ideal for XAUUSD / Volatility Indices

– Micro-positions, M5, EMA 9/21, R/R 1:1.2 – ideal for XAUUSD / Volatility Indices SWING – Trend capture, H4, EMA 50/200, R/R 1:3.5 – ideal for US30 / NAS100

AI SIGNAL ENGINE – 0-100 SCORE

EMA Trend (40pts) + EMA Cross (20pts) + RSI (25pts) + ADX Regime (15pts) + Volatility Filter (Strict/Normal/Off)

→ Signal Strength / Confidence %

Only trades when Confidence ≥ your threshold.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOP-DOWN CONFIRMATION v2

Entry → Confirm → Trend, 3-TF voting.

Strict mode: all 3 TFs must align. HTF RSI overbought/oversold blocker.

+10% confidence boost on full alignment.

Live in Journal: MTF: CONFIRMED E:1 C:1 T:1

AI TRADE MANAGER v2 – Active Positions Panel

Break-Even: auto SL to entry + offset at +1.0R

Partial Take Profit: TP1 at 1.2R close 50%, TP2 at 2.0R close 30%

Trailing Stop: starts at +1.5R, 1.5x ATR, never moves below BE

Adaptive TP Extension: if live confidence ≥85% and trend continues, TP auto-extends by +1.0R, up to 3 times

All fully configurable. SL is never widened. TP is only extended.

UNIVERSAL 24/7 SCANNER

Trade ALL currency pairs, metals, indices, crypto, stocks/CFDs, and Deriv Synthetics (Volatility / Boom / Crash / Step Index) – 24/7.

3 Scan Modes:

Watchlist Only

All Market Watch Symbols

Auto-Discover ALL Broker Symbols

Asset class toggles: Forex / Metals / Indices / Crypto / Stocks / Synthetics

Include / Exclude text filters. Auto spread limits per asset.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk % position sizing – auto lot calculation for any symbol

Max Daily Loss % kill-switch

Max Open Positions

One position per symbol

Spread filter

No martingale / no grid / no hedge stacking

LIVE DASHBOARD

Chart Comment panel replicates the TradeMind web UI: Signal Strength, Confidence, Mode, Regime, Open Positions, P&L, MTF status.

7 INCLUDED .SET FILES

Autonomous_Default.set – All-round multi-asset Conservative.set – Prop firm / low DD Aggressive.set – Growth Scalping_XAUUSD.set – Gold M5 Swing_US30.set – US30 / NAS100 H4 Crypto_BTCUSD.set – BTC/ETH 24/7 Synthetics_Vol75.set – Deriv Volatility Indices

REQUIREMENTS

MT5 Build 4000+

Any broker – Forex / CFD / Crypto / Deriv Synthetics

Timeframe: Any – EA auto-selects

Minimum deposit: $100 – Recommended: $500+

Leverage: 1:100+

VPS recommended for 24/7 scanning

One chart only – EA scans internally

BACKTESTING

MT5 Strategy Tester, Every tick based on real ticks. Trade Manager works fully in visual mode. For multi-symbol live forward test on demo.

SUPPORT

Free lifetime updates. PM me via MQL5 for support – 24h response.

Full User Manual + Video Guide included.

Trade smart. TradeMind.

