TradeMind AI EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.5
- Updated: 14 July 2026
TradeMind AI EA – Adaptive AI Trading Intelligence for MT5
TradeMind is a fully autonomous, multi-asset Expert Advisor ported from the TradeMind Adaptive AI Signal Processor web platform.
It executes trades independently based on user settings – no DLL, no external API, no martingale, no grid.
5 ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES
- AUTONOMOUS – Smart regime detection. EA auto-switches between Scalping / Swing / Aggressive / Conservative based on ADX + ATR market regime. This is the recommended mode.
- CONSERVATIVE – Capital preservation. 1% risk, R/R 1:1.5, Confidence 75%+. Perfect for prop firms.
- AGGRESSIVE – Maximum alpha. 3.5% risk, R/R 1:3.0
- SCALPING – Micro-positions, M5, EMA 9/21, R/R 1:1.2 – ideal for XAUUSD / Volatility Indices
- SWING – Trend capture, H4, EMA 50/200, R/R 1:3.5 – ideal for US30 / NAS100
AI SIGNAL ENGINE – 0-100 SCORE
EMA Trend (40pts) + EMA Cross (20pts) + RSI (25pts) + ADX Regime (15pts) + Volatility Filter (Strict/Normal/Off)
→ Signal Strength / Confidence %
Only trades when Confidence ≥ your threshold.
MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOP-DOWN CONFIRMATION v2
Entry → Confirm → Trend, 3-TF voting.
Strict mode: all 3 TFs must align. HTF RSI overbought/oversold blocker.
+10% confidence boost on full alignment.
Live in Journal: MTF: CONFIRMED E:1 C:1 T:1
AI TRADE MANAGER v2 – Active Positions Panel
- Break-Even: auto SL to entry + offset at +1.0R
- Partial Take Profit: TP1 at 1.2R close 50%, TP2 at 2.0R close 30%
- Trailing Stop: starts at +1.5R, 1.5x ATR, never moves below BE
- Adaptive TP Extension: if live confidence ≥85% and trend continues, TP auto-extends by +1.0R, up to 3 times
All fully configurable. SL is never widened. TP is only extended.
UNIVERSAL 24/7 SCANNER
Trade ALL currency pairs, metals, indices, crypto, stocks/CFDs, and Deriv Synthetics (Volatility / Boom / Crash / Step Index) – 24/7.
3 Scan Modes:
- Watchlist Only
- All Market Watch Symbols
- Auto-Discover ALL Broker Symbols
Asset class toggles: Forex / Metals / Indices / Crypto / Stocks / Synthetics
Include / Exclude text filters. Auto spread limits per asset.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Risk % position sizing – auto lot calculation for any symbol
- Max Daily Loss % kill-switch
- Max Open Positions
- One position per symbol
- Spread filter
- No martingale / no grid / no hedge stacking
LIVE DASHBOARD
Chart Comment panel replicates the TradeMind web UI: Signal Strength, Confidence, Mode, Regime, Open Positions, P&L, MTF status.
7 INCLUDED .SET FILES
- Autonomous_Default.set – All-round multi-asset
- Conservative.set – Prop firm / low DD
- Aggressive.set – Growth
- Scalping_XAUUSD.set – Gold M5
- Swing_US30.set – US30 / NAS100 H4
- Crypto_BTCUSD.set – BTC/ETH 24/7
- Synthetics_Vol75.set – Deriv Volatility Indices
REQUIREMENTS
- MT5 Build 4000+
- Any broker – Forex / CFD / Crypto / Deriv Synthetics
- Timeframe: Any – EA auto-selects
- Minimum deposit: $100 – Recommended: $500+
- Leverage: 1:100+
- VPS recommended for 24/7 scanning
- One chart only – EA scans internally
BACKTESTING
MT5 Strategy Tester, Every tick based on real ticks. Trade Manager works fully in visual mode. For multi-symbol live forward test on demo.
SUPPORT
Free lifetime updates. PM me via MQL5 for support – 24h response.
Full User Manual + Video Guide included.