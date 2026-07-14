TradeMind AI EA

TradeMind AI EA – Adaptive AI Trading Intelligence for MT5

TradeMind is a fully autonomous, multi-asset Expert Advisor ported from the TradeMind Adaptive AI Signal Processor web platform.

It executes trades independently based on user settings – no DLL, no external API, no martingale, no grid.

5 ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES

  • AUTONOMOUS – Smart regime detection. EA auto-switches between Scalping / Swing / Aggressive / Conservative based on ADX + ATR market regime. This is the recommended mode.
  • CONSERVATIVE – Capital preservation. 1% risk, R/R 1:1.5, Confidence 75%+. Perfect for prop firms.
  • AGGRESSIVE – Maximum alpha. 3.5% risk, R/R 1:3.0
  • SCALPING – Micro-positions, M5, EMA 9/21, R/R 1:1.2 – ideal for XAUUSD / Volatility Indices
  • SWING – Trend capture, H4, EMA 50/200, R/R 1:3.5 – ideal for US30 / NAS100

AI SIGNAL ENGINE – 0-100 SCORE
EMA Trend (40pts) + EMA Cross (20pts) + RSI (25pts) + ADX Regime (15pts) + Volatility Filter (Strict/Normal/Off)
→ Signal Strength / Confidence %
Only trades when Confidence ≥ your threshold.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOP-DOWN CONFIRMATION v2
Entry → Confirm → Trend, 3-TF voting.
Strict mode: all 3 TFs must align. HTF RSI overbought/oversold blocker.
+10% confidence boost on full alignment.
Live in Journal:  MTF: CONFIRMED E:1 C:1 T:1

AI TRADE MANAGER v2 – Active Positions Panel

  • Break-Even: auto SL to entry + offset at +1.0R
  • Partial Take Profit: TP1 at 1.2R close 50%, TP2 at 2.0R close 30%
  • Trailing Stop: starts at +1.5R, 1.5x ATR, never moves below BE
  • Adaptive TP Extension: if live confidence ≥85% and trend continues, TP auto-extends by +1.0R, up to 3 times
    All fully configurable. SL is never widened. TP is only extended.

UNIVERSAL 24/7 SCANNER
Trade ALL currency pairs, metals, indices, crypto, stocks/CFDs, and Deriv Synthetics (Volatility / Boom / Crash / Step Index) – 24/7.
3 Scan Modes:

  • Watchlist Only
  • All Market Watch Symbols
  • Auto-Discover ALL Broker Symbols
    Asset class toggles: Forex / Metals / Indices / Crypto / Stocks / Synthetics
    Include / Exclude text filters. Auto spread limits per asset.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Risk % position sizing – auto lot calculation for any symbol
  • Max Daily Loss % kill-switch
  • Max Open Positions
  • One position per symbol
  • Spread filter
  • No martingale / no grid / no hedge stacking

LIVE DASHBOARD
Chart Comment panel replicates the TradeMind web UI: Signal Strength, Confidence, Mode, Regime, Open Positions, P&L, MTF status.

7 INCLUDED .SET FILES

  1. Autonomous_Default.set – All-round multi-asset
  2. Conservative.set – Prop firm / low DD
  3. Aggressive.set – Growth
  4. Scalping_XAUUSD.set – Gold M5
  5. Swing_US30.set – US30 / NAS100 H4
  6. Crypto_BTCUSD.set – BTC/ETH 24/7
  7. Synthetics_Vol75.set – Deriv Volatility Indices

REQUIREMENTS

  • MT5 Build 4000+
  • Any broker – Forex / CFD / Crypto / Deriv Synthetics
  • Timeframe: Any – EA auto-selects
  • Minimum deposit: $100 – Recommended: $500+
  • Leverage: 1:100+
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 scanning
  • One chart only – EA scans internally

BACKTESTING
MT5 Strategy Tester, Every tick based on real ticks. Trade Manager works fully in visual mode. For multi-symbol live forward test on demo.

SUPPORT
Free lifetime updates. PM me via MQL5 for support – 24h response.
Full User Manual + Video Guide included.

Trade smart. TradeMind.
 

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO ASSESS THE COMPREHENSIVE USER MANUAL AND PRESET FILES HERE
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13QH-QvBO5AU-4Thc6tAapMcm6kLWTRdj?usp=drive_link





expert advisor, trading robot, ai trading, forex ea, gold ea, xauusd, us30, indices, crypto, bitcoin, synthetics, deriv, volatility index, boom crash, scalping, swing trading, multi timeframe, mtf, trade manager, trailing stop, partial take profit, autonomous, atr, ema, rsi

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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