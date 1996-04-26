VertexVisionPro

🔷 VertexVision Pro – Precision-Powered Trading Signals 🔷

VertexVision Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent price action analysis, smart trend filtering, and optional multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation to generate high-confidence BUY and SELL signals.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, VertexVision Pro gives you the visual edge and analytical power to make confident decisions in volatile markets.

✅ Key Features:

  • 📊 Accurate Entry Signals: Detects strong momentum shifts and generates clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart.

  • 🧠 Smart Confidence Algorithm: Each signal includes a calculated confidence score based on recent price behavior.

  • 🕐 Multi-Timeframe Confirmation (Optional): Confirms trades based on higher timeframe trends for added reliability.

  • 🔍 Trend Filter Engine (Optional): Filters signals based on a custom moving average to align with dominant trend direction.

  • 🔁 Auto-Refresh System: Dynamically updates signals on new bars or price action changes—no manual reload needed.

  • 🎯 SL/TP Visualization (Optional): Automatically draws risk levels with customizable Risk/Reward ratio.

  • 🚫 Minimal Repaint: Signals are only generated once bar data is confirmed—designed for forward analysis.

  • 🔔 Alerts and Notifications: (Fully optional) Supports popup alerts and push notifications for real-time entries.

⚙️ Adjustable Settings:

  • Minimum price change threshold

  • MA period and method for trend filtering

  • Multi-timeframe logic and timeframe selection

  • Confidence threshold for signal filtering

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit ratio

  • Refresh interval

  • Full visual customization: colors, labels, arrows

🧪 Ideal For:

  • Trend following strategies

  • Momentum-based entries

  • Scalping and swing trading

  • Combining with other indicators or EAs


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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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