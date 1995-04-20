VertexVisionPro
- Indicateurs
- Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
- Version: 11.2
- Activations: 5
🔷 VertexVision Pro – Precision-Powered Trading Signals 🔷
VertexVision Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent price action analysis, smart trend filtering, and optional multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation to generate high-confidence BUY and SELL signals.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, VertexVision Pro gives you the visual edge and analytical power to make confident decisions in volatile markets.
✅ Key Features:
-
📊 Accurate Entry Signals: Detects strong momentum shifts and generates clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart.
-
🧠 Smart Confidence Algorithm: Each signal includes a calculated confidence score based on recent price behavior.
-
🕐 Multi-Timeframe Confirmation (Optional): Confirms trades based on higher timeframe trends for added reliability.
-
🔍 Trend Filter Engine (Optional): Filters signals based on a custom moving average to align with dominant trend direction.
-
🔁 Auto-Refresh System: Dynamically updates signals on new bars or price action changes—no manual reload needed.
-
🎯 SL/TP Visualization (Optional): Automatically draws risk levels with customizable Risk/Reward ratio.
-
🚫 Minimal Repaint: Signals are only generated once bar data is confirmed—designed for forward analysis.
-
🔔 Alerts and Notifications: (Fully optional) Supports popup alerts and push notifications for real-time entries.
⚙️ Adjustable Settings:
-
Minimum price change threshold
-
MA period and method for trend filtering
-
Multi-timeframe logic and timeframe selection
-
Confidence threshold for signal filtering
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit ratio
-
Refresh interval
-
Full visual customization: colors, labels, arrows
🧪 Ideal For:
-
Trend following strategies
-
Momentum-based entries
-
Scalping and swing trading
-
Combining with other indicators or EAs