VertexVisionPro

🔷 VertexVision Pro – Precision-Powered Trading Signals 🔷

VertexVision Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent price action analysis, smart trend filtering, and optional multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation to generate high-confidence BUY and SELL signals.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, VertexVision Pro gives you the visual edge and analytical power to make confident decisions in volatile markets.

✅ Key Features:

  • 📊 Accurate Entry Signals: Detects strong momentum shifts and generates clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart.

  • 🧠 Smart Confidence Algorithm: Each signal includes a calculated confidence score based on recent price behavior.

  • 🕐 Multi-Timeframe Confirmation (Optional): Confirms trades based on higher timeframe trends for added reliability.

  • 🔍 Trend Filter Engine (Optional): Filters signals based on a custom moving average to align with dominant trend direction.

  • 🔁 Auto-Refresh System: Dynamically updates signals on new bars or price action changes—no manual reload needed.

  • 🎯 SL/TP Visualization (Optional): Automatically draws risk levels with customizable Risk/Reward ratio.

  • 🚫 Minimal Repaint: Signals are only generated once bar data is confirmed—designed for forward analysis.

  • 🔔 Alerts and Notifications: (Fully optional) Supports popup alerts and push notifications for real-time entries.

⚙️ Adjustable Settings:

  • Minimum price change threshold

  • MA period and method for trend filtering

  • Multi-timeframe logic and timeframe selection

  • Confidence threshold for signal filtering

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit ratio

  • Refresh interval

  • Full visual customization: colors, labels, arrows

🧪 Ideal For:

  • Trend following strategies

  • Momentum-based entries

  • Scalping and swing trading

  • Combining with other indicators or EAs


