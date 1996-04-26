NeuroTrendX

✅ Clearly displays uptrend and downtrend lines based on SmartTrend333 logic
✅ Shows arrow signals at key trend reversals to help you catch early entries
✅ Works great for scalping, intraday, and swing strategies across all timeframes
✅ Trend detection based on advanced mathematical smoothing and normalization
✅ Helps reduce noise and filter fakeouts in sideways markets
✅ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance with zero lag
✅ Compatible with all MT4 brokers and instruments (forex, crypto, indices, etc.)
💡 Try it for just $10/month — a tiny investment that could massively impact your trading psychology and decision-making!

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QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
VertexVisionPro
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicators
VertexVision Pro – Precision-Powered Trading Signals VertexVision Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent price action analysis, smart trend filtering, and optional multi-timeframe (MTF) confirmation to generate high-confidence BUY and SELL signals . Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, VertexVision Pro gives you the visual edge and analytical power to make confident decisions in volatile markets. Key Features: Accur
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