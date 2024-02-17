News Advisor MT5

This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the free version for MT5. The amount of news to handle is limited to 5 news in USDPY (0.01 Lot).

Please find below the other versions of this expert (The Pro versions have not limitations) :

News Advisor MT5 Pro.

News Advisor MT4 Pro.

News Advisor MT4 Free.

The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors).

This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the stability and robustness your news strategy for many years and on many currency pairs and stocks before taking a decision of investing real money.

You can find some backtests showing some examples of the performance of this expert over many years (see the screen shots and the comments section - Please note that long term backtesting is available only in the Pro version).

The operating principle of this robot is very simple! You just need to prepare a CSV File containing the list of the upcoming news you want to trade and adjust the expert parameters (Time, Money Management, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing SL, Slippage…) and it’s done, the expert is going to automatically open pending orders before the news release.

The CSV File must be placed in this path:

C:\Users\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

The CSV file containing the news for trading must respect the following structure (see the attached file in the comments section):

ReleaseDt;Currency;EventName

Where:

ReleaseDt: Date and time of the release of the news (YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM).

Currency: Currency affected by the news (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, XAU…).

EventName: News event (GDP Growth Rate, Unemployment rate…).

In the comment section, you can find files containing the history of all news for most of currency pairs with different DST (GMT+2), the news files are downloaded from the “Mql5 Economic calendar”:

www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

 You can also find some examples of CSV file to use for backtesting this Expert.

Please note that I will regularly upload updates the news files in the comment section so you can use them for live trading.  You can also use some free tools to perform this task:

www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34738

The parameters of the “News Advisor” are fully described within the expert, but please pay attention to these notes about these parameters:

News Time Adjustment (minutes): This variable allows you to adjust the time of the news to the time of your broker - might be negative (the EA is using the time of your broker).

Max Slippage: Calculated in the time of triggering of the pending order.

Maximum Spread: Calculated in the time of sending the pending order.


Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Forex Trend Master EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Overview: ForexTrendMaster is a systematic trading tool developed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over high-risk gambling. The algorithm is specifically tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1H timeframe, using a clean momentum-based logic to capture established trends. Key Features: Risk-Centric Design: The primary goal of this EA is maintaining a low drawdown. In recent 2025-2026 testing, it maintained a maximum drawdown of 5.91%, showcasing its defensive capabiliti
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Emperor AI
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Gold Emperor is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the gold pair (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Technical Specifications of Gold Emperor: Strategy Type: Relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify entry and exit points based on market structure and momentum. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies. Timeframe: Works optimally on H1 Risk Management: Every trade is protected by automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. It
FREE
Ironclad
Vadodariya Bhargavkumar Punabhai
Experts
ironclad is a powerful automated trading system designed to execute trades based on dynamic price levels. The EA is optimized for smooth and controlled trading with built-in risk protection and profit management. The strategy focuses on level-based market movement and automatic trade execution, helping traders reduce emotional trading and maintain consistency. Main Features • Fully automated trading system • Level-based trade execution • Smart lot management system • Target profit auto close • M
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.09 (46)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
Experts
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro MT5
Michael B Neely
Experts
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades mean reversion setups using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is designed for major forex pairs on the H4 timeframe and includes optional Donchian filtering, trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and configurable risk controls. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. Product Description BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro for MT5 BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade
FREE
GoldCutTer
Kittiphone Phoutthavong
Experts
GoldCutTer EA – Smart Grid Recovery System GoldCutTer EA is an advanced grid-recovery Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines EMA/RSI entry signals with an intelligent martingale grid and a unique "CutTer" partial-close mechanism that trims losing layers against profitable ones — reducing drawdown faster than traditional grid systems. Core Strategy The EA enters trades based on EMA crossover positioning and RSI oversold/overbought levels. When price moves
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Adx rsi orion
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
NexusXAUPro
Dian Mahardika
Experts
NexusXAUPro is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines multiple market conditions to identify potential trading opportunities, including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, Bollinger Band context, pullback behavior, price location, candle confirmation, probability analysis, and risk management . NexusXAUPro is designed to avoid relying on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates several conditions before allowing a trade
Gold Pulse Scalper
Premananth R
Experts
Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
FREE
Phoenix mostly win
Tobias James Pincock
Experts
Phoenix Gold Trader XAUUSD H4   --   Free Expert Advisor   --   Phoenix Labs Follow Phoenix Labs for updates, signals and new releases -- t.me/FoundryLabsTrading Product Description Phoenix Gold Trader is a free automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. Seven independently developed strategies run simultaneously under a single magic-number scheme, so they operate without order collision on the same chart. No configuration is required beyond setting your lot size. The system has be
FREE
Cyber Grid BB XAU Edition MT5
Jonathan Fernandes Xavier Da Silva
Experts
Cyber Grid BB — XAUUSD H1 Edition FREE Gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands and Intelligent Grid Management Hello, trader! If you are looking for a free Expert Advisor to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, Cyber Grid BB was built specifically for that purpose. This EA combines Bollinger Bands volatility analysis with an intelligent grid management system, creating an automated strategy optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Cyber Grid BB is part of the ForexDexsters family of a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Sevens Heavens Multicurrency Indicator for MT5
Zakaria Rachid
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello, This indicator is a unique high reliability 7-in-1 multicurrency indicator comprising these sub-indicator’s: A Trend Power Crossover Indicator. A Percent Change Crossover Indicator. A Currency Overbought/Oversold Indicator. A Currency Deviation Indicator. A Currency Impulse Signal Indicator. A Trend Power Indicator. A Currency Volatility Indicator. The main advantage of this indicator is that it's reasoning by currency and not by currency pair. The values of each sub-indicator are calcula
FREE
News Advisor MT4
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the free version for MT4. The amount of news to handle is limited to 5 news in USDPY (0.01 Lot). Please find below the other versions of this expert (The Pro versions have not limitations) : News Advisor MT4 Pro. News Advisor MT5 Pro. News Advisor MT5 Free. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportun
FREE
The Magic Dice
Zakaria Rachid
4.1 (10)
Experts
The Magic Dice is an expert advisor that trades during large markets movements. It’s using pending orders. I’m sharing with you this expert in order to find the best broker for live trading because this expert need a broker with low spread and very fast execution. So, thank you in advance for giving me your feedbacks on this subject Please note that this expert is designed to be profitable only in low spread condition. In the default setting I’m using a spread filter of 3.0 just for passing the
FREE
Sevens Heavens Multicurrency Indicator for MT4
Zakaria Rachid
5 (3)
Indicators
Hello, This indicator is a unique high reliability 7-in-1 multicurrency indicator comprising these sub-indicator’s: A Trend Power Crossover Indicator. A Percent Change Crossover Indicator. A Currency Overbought/Oversold Indicator. A Currency Deviation Indicator. A Currency Impulse Signal Indicator. A Trend Power Indicator. A Currency Volatility Indicator. The main advantage of this indicator is that it's reasoning by currency and not by currency pair. The values of each sub-indicator are calcul
FREE
Filter:
Lion
419
Lion 2025.11.05 00:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review