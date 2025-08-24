Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD)

IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILES: DOWNLOAD (UPDATE V2.0 - 08.01.2026) Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity.

USER GUIDE (Update for V2.0) What you will NOT find in this EA:

Long-term floating trades

Grid system

Martingale

Overfitted strategies

Manipulated backtests

IMPORTANT: -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Why Choose Weltrix?

High Frequency: Averages more than 4 trades daily

Not Over-Optimized: Each strategy was developed and adjusted in different market cycles.

This is the first EA on MQL5 built with this concept – every strategy was designed in unique scenarios to ensure long-term profitability across changing markets.

Robust Risk Management: Every trade is secured with a technical stop-loss

Low-Spread Optimized: Best performance on Standart, ECN accounts, also suitable for raw accounts

Advanced Risk Control

Technical and Fibonacci-based stop-loss system

Progressive position sizing

Daily and monthly loss limits

Maximum drawdown protection

Per-strategy and total exposure limits

Requirements

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

Account Type: ECN/Raw (low spreads are crucial)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS is Recommended

Key Advantages

Diversified Approach – six strategies reduce dependency on a single market condition

Proven and Reliable – built on genuine market edges, not curve-fitting

Active Trading – consistent execution across all market sessions

Professional Risk Control – institutional-grade money management

Recommended Brokers

Best execution and results with low spread brokers for gold (tested: ICmarkets, Capitalpoint, Fusionmarkets. Tickmill) - for other BROKERS I recomend Backtest or start with small lotsize (0.01 for 2 weeks). The EA is scalper and BROKER sensitive.

Please make sure to backtest the EA with your broker to confirm compatibility. For any questions, feel free to send me a private message.

FAQ

Q: What is the maximum stop-loss of this EA?

A: For a 0.01 lot size, from 2023 to 2025, the worst-case scenario observed was -97 USD.

Q: On average, how long does it take to recover from a stop-loss?

A: It depends, since the EA runs six independent strategies. On average, one to three days are enough to recover from a larger stop. In extremely unfavorable scenarios, it may take up to two or 3 weeks.

Q: Is it guaranteed that the EA will bring me profits?

A: No. Unfortunately, I cannot promise profits – and anyone who does on MQL5 is not being honest. What I can guarantee is that Weltrix is a highly complex product, with more than 20,000 lines of pure code, designed specifically for XAUUSD to trade actively in different scenarios. My recommendation is to start with the minimum fixed lot size, understand how the EA works, and only then move to percentage-based risk and scale according to your personal risk tolerance.

Q: Did you test the EA live?

A: Yes. I developed more than 20 versions over 6 months. The final version, which is the current release, will start live next week.

Q: Do you offer refunds if I change my mind?

A: Unfortunately no, as MQL5 does not support refunds. In addition, the payout I receive is lower than the sale price and delayed over time.

Q: Do you provide support?

A: Absolutely. Besides being a developer, I have been a long-time EA user on MQL5 and in my personal trading. I provide full support to my clients. Since I work alone, sometimes responses may take a bit longer, but rest assured, I will always do my best to help.

Q: If the EA starts performing poorly, will you update it?

A: Yes, I will update it whenever needed, just like I do with my other products. I am also constantly studying new ways to improve Weltrix, even if it is already performing well. I plan to add new strategies in the future, including swing and scalping systems, and possibly expand to other assets. Advanced users will also be able to create their own set files, and I will provide full support for that.







Please do not purchase my EA if what I explained above does not align with your trading style. I’ll be glad if you decide to buy it, but not if you expect an unbreakable system. I cannot promise daily profits, nor can I guarantee complete satisfaction, because the market is sovereign and unpredictable.