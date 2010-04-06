Open Index Pro
- Experts
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor for US100 at the US session open (15:30 CET/Italian time). It builds a range from the first candle (configurable length) and enables trades only after that candle closes, when price breaks the range.
Operation
-
Configurable initial window (e.g., 15:30–15:35).
-
Long above the range high, short below the range low.
-
Stop loss: opposite side of the range or configurable percentage.
-
Take profit: percentage or range multiples.
-
Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku.
-
Controls: max spread, max slippage.
-
Sizing: risk-percent per trade.
Key Inputs
Range duration; entry mode (market/pending); SL/TP mode (opposite/percentage/multiples); filters (MA, Ichimoku); risk % or fixed lot; broker time offset.
Notes
Designed for US100; testing is required on other instruments (real-tick data recommended).
Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical/backtest examples do not represent real trading.