Complete Range Breakout

Intraday Expert Advisor based on the breakout of a time-based range. The EA defines a reference price band and enables entries when price breaks the range levels.

Operation

  • Automatic range detection according to user settings.
  • Long above the range high, short below the range low.
  • Stop Loss: fixed value from range width or percentage.
  • Take Profit: fixed/percentage or range multiples.
  • Configurable trailing stop, break-even and partial close.
  • Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.
  • Optional filters (if available): Moving Average, Ichimoku.

Key Inputs
Range duration/definition; entry mode; SL/TP (fixed/percent/multiples); trailing/breakeven/partial close; spread/slippage limits; optional filters; position sizing (risk % or fixed lot).

Recommended Use
Typical timeframes: H1 for standard breakouts, M5 for scalping setups. Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities CFDs (validate parameters per instrument).

Monitoring (optional)
If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.

Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.

More from author
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls. Operation Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings. Trading window to enable/pause execution. News filter to suspend trading around economic releases. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage). Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets. Configurable daily drawdown limit. Execution control
Index Gainer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Index Gainer is the Expert Advisor designed for those who want to invest in indices with simplicity and transparency, without the commissions of traditional funds. The EA automatically buys your favorite asset (S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, and many others) every day at a scheduled time, with clear and customizable risk management. Simply set the capital allocation and let Index Gainer replicate the performance of the chosen index, just like an ETF, but without hidden costs. The difference? Unlike a s
Open Index Pro
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Expert Advisor for US100 at the US session open (15:30 CET/Italian time). It builds a range from the first candle (configurable length) and enables trades only after that candle closes, when price breaks the range. Operation Configurable initial window (e.g., 15:30–15:35). Long above the range high, short below the range low. Stop loss: opposite side of the range or configurable percentage. Take profit: percentage or range multiples. Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku. Controls: max spre
Gap Finder Gain
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Expert Advisor focused on out-of-range opens relative to the prior US session, aiming for retracement moves back toward prior-session levels (close or mid-zone), fully configurable. Operation Detects prior US session range (high/low) and close. Confirms outside open conditions. Entry options: immediate, on re-entry, or confirmation candle. Take profit: prior close, intermediate level, or another configurable level. Stop loss: percentage of the take-profit. Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichim
Index Reversal PRO EA
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Expert Advisor with a reversal approach: if the market opens outside the prior US session range and price re-enters that range, it can open a trade in the direction of the re-entry with a target at the opposite extreme of the prior session. Operation Detects outside open versus the previous session’s range. Entry on the first re-entry or on a confirmation close inside the range. Take profit: opposite extreme of the prior session. Stop loss: percentage of the TP, with an optional volatility-based
Filter:
linny
25
linny 2025.10.24 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Emanuele Giulivi
460
Reply from developer Emanuele Giulivi 2025.10.25 15:27
Appreciate your review!
Clear support and reliable execution are my priorities. I’ll keep improving the EA based on user feedback—reach out anytime via MQL5 messages.
Reply to review