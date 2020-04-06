Gap Finder Gain
- Experts
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor focused on out-of-range opens relative to the prior US session, aiming for retracement moves back toward prior-session levels (close or mid-zone), fully configurable.
Operation
-
Detects prior US session range (high/low) and close.
-
Confirms outside open conditions.
-
Entry options: immediate, on re-entry, or confirmation candle.
-
Take profit: prior close, intermediate level, or another configurable level.
-
Stop loss: percentage of the take-profit.
-
Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku.
-
Controls: position sizing via risk percent.
Key Inputs
Session times; entry trigger; targets (prior close/intermediate/other); SL mode (percentage/volatility/fixed); filters; risk or fixed lot; operating limits; time offset.
Notes
Best suited for US100; parameter validation is required on other instruments.
Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical/backtest examples do not represent real trading.