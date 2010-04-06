ScalpingDestroyer

Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls.

Operation

Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings.

Trading window to enable/pause execution.

News filter to suspend trading around economic releases.

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage).

Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets.

Configurable daily drawdown limit.

Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.

Compatible with hedging and netting accounts.

Recommended Use

CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities. Typical timeframes M5–H1. VPS with low latency recommended.

Key Inputs

LotSize / RiskPercent ; TakeProfit / StopLoss ; TrailingStop ; BreakEven ; MaxDailyLoss and daily close; trading hours; news filter; spread/slippage limits; MagicNumber .

Monitoring (optional)

If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.

Disclaimer

No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.