ScalpingDestroyer
- Эксперты
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 27 июля 2025
- Активации: 5
Fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading using breakout and trend logic. It provides risk-management tools and trading-hours controls.
Operation
-
Signal generation on breakout/trend per user settings.
-
Trading window to enable/pause execution.
-
News filter to suspend trading around economic releases.
-
Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed or percentage).
-
Optional trailing stop and break-even; daily close at profit/loss targets.
-
Configurable daily drawdown limit.
-
Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.
-
Compatible with hedging and netting accounts.
Recommended Use
CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities. Typical timeframes M5–H1. VPS with low latency recommended.
Key Inputs
LotSize / RiskPercent ; TakeProfit / StopLoss ; TrailingStop ; BreakEven ; MaxDailyLoss and daily close; trading hours; news filter; spread/slippage limits; MagicNumber .
Monitoring (optional)
If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.
Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.