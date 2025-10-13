Golden Flow MT5

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Symbol  : XAUUSD
Timeframe  : M15
Minimum deposit  : 300  USD
Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) 


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $300


Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop
  • No dangerous strategies like grids or martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Fixed lots function
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


What to note before buying:

  • Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
    Profitability should be judged over 2 or 3 full trading months, not a few days.

  • No trades for several days is also not a malfunction.
    Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.















































