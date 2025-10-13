Golden Flow MT5
- Эксперты
- Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
- Версия: 2.20
- Обновлено: 24 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Promotional offer for today, The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD.
Live Signal Info Set Files for Golden Flow MT5.zipSymbol : XAUUSD
Timeframe : M15
|Minimum deposit :
|300 USD
|Compatible with ANY broker
|:YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.)
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $300
Specifications:
- Trade XAUUSD
- Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop
- No grids or No martingale
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Fixed lots function
- Very easy to use
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
What to note before buying:
-
Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
Profitability should be judged over 2 or 3 full trading months, not a few days.
-
No trades for several days is also not a malfunction.
Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.
Fazit nach 15 Tagen auf dem realen Konto (ICM), 89 Trades, mal im Plus, mal im Minus, insgesamt ca. 100€ Profit mit Fixed Lot von 0.01. Gut, finde ich.