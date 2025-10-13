Golden Flow MT5

Percent Risk Scalping MT4 Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 5 (1) Эксперты

Promotional offer for today, The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above . It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate t