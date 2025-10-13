Golden Flow MT5

Gold Harvest MT5 Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 3.92 (13) Experts

Promotional offer for today, The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for Gold Harvest MT5 Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't he