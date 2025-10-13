Golden Flow MT5

3

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD.

         Set Files for Golden Flow MT5.zip 

Symbol  : XAUUSD
Timeframe  : M15
Minimum deposit  : 300  USD
Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.)


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $300


Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop
  • No grids or No martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Fixed lots function
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:

  • Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
    Profitability should be judged over 2 or 3 full trading months, not a few days.

  • No trades for several days is also not a malfunction.
    Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.



Comentários 4
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.20 19:41 
 

Fazit nach 15 Tagen auf dem realen Konto (ICM), 89 Trades, mal im Plus, mal im Minus, insgesamt ca. 100€ Profit mit Fixed Lot von 0.01. Gut, finde ich.

Dino Caccia
1144
Dino Caccia 2025.10.24 10:23 
 

EA suoer! Consigliatissimo! Da acquistare prima possibile!!

Avenger 1994
57
Avenger 1994 2025.12.12 14:41 
 

Account about to blow, will update if recovered.

update:- account blown. This EA only works on back testing and will blow up on live.

Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta
179
Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta 2025.11.22 15:42 
 

Your EA is terrible; it's the worst investment you can make. It blew a $300 account and a $500 account with your recommended settings. It wins trades, but the losses are offset by the large losses. I don't understand how your backtest gave you that result. I really don't recommend it.

Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
3356
Resposta do desenvolvedor Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.11.22 17:26
There is a bit of a draw down. This has been happening for the Side way Market for the past few days, but you should have waited two or three months to give a proper review, as stated in the description. Is this your personal review or are you acting as someone's agent? If you are giving a personal review, please wait for two to three months and take relatively less risk, hopefully you will achieve success through this. Please give me the account numbers and investor passwords of your lost accounts. I want to check it.
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.20 19:41 
 

Fazit nach 15 Tagen auf dem realen Konto (ICM), 89 Trades, mal im Plus, mal im Minus, insgesamt ca. 100€ Profit mit Fixed Lot von 0.01. Gut, finde ich.

Dino Caccia
1144
Dino Caccia 2025.10.24 10:23 
 

EA suoer! Consigliatissimo! Da acquistare prima possibile!!

