Quantitative Trailing Scalper (QTS) – User Guide and Detailed Configuration

The Quantitative Trailing Scalper (QTS) is a multi-indicator Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision scalping.

Based on directional momentum logic, it combines RSI, double EMA, MACD, and ATR to identify optimal entry points while managing risk quantitatively.

The goal is simple: capture rapid market moves, protect capital at all times, and let profits run using an adaptive Trailing Stop system.

🔄 QTS – Key Changes in the New Version

This update represents a major structural evolution of the Quantitative Trailing Scalper (QTS), focusing on modularity, robustness, and professional-grade risk control, while preserving its high-performance scalping DNA.

🧠 1. Configurable Base Timeframe

Introduction of BaseTimeframe as a centralized timeframe for all calculations (RSI, EMA, MACD, ATR, S/R).

Allows QTS to operate independently from the chart timeframe.

Fully compatible with any symbol and timeframe (recommended: M1).

✔ Improves consistency, flexibility, and multi-symbol deployment.

📈 2. Fully Modular Entry Architecture

Each entry logic can now be enabled or disabled independently:

RSI-based entries

Support / Resistance entries

MACD-based entries

✔ Enables precise .set configurations

✔ Facilitates targeted backtesting

✔ Improves strategy readability and control

🔀 3. Advanced Support & Resistance Logic

Two selectable modes: Breakout Pullback

Confirmation logic includes: Multi-bar validation Anti-fake buffer in pips

Dynamic position closure : Take Profit at S/R levels Logical Stop Loss on structural breaks



➡ S/R is now both an entry and exit engine, not just a filter.

🧮 4. Dynamic Fibonacci Stop Loss

New automatic Fibonacci SL module

Based on: Recent swing high / low detection Standard Fibonacci levels (23.6 → 78.6) Adjustable safety buffer

Can fully replace or complement fixed Stop Loss logic

✔ Provides market-structure-based protection.

⏱️ 5. Reinforced Trade Timing Protection

Global post-trade cooldown ( SecurityDelayBars )

Extended cooldown specifically for SHORT trades

Averaging cooldown logic

✔ Strong reduction of overtrading and execution clustering.

📊 6. Improved H1 Higher-Timeframe Filters

H1 RSI: LONG only if RSI < 70 SHORT only if RSI > 30

H1 MACD: Strict directional confirmation



➡ Effectively blocks counter-trend entries during complex market phases.

🧷 7. Independent Trailing Stop & Break Even

Trailing Stop fully optional and configurable

Break Even logic with: Profit trigger Post-BE offset distance

Fully compatible with: Take Profit Stop Loss Fibonacci SL



✔ Active position management without logical conflicts.

🧩 8. Controlled Averaging (Anti-Wild Martingale)

Optional averaging for LONG and SHORT

Minimum distance in pips between entries

Hard limits on: Maximum positions Maximum lot size

Progressive multiplier with safety caps

⚠ Averaging remains strictly constrained by filters and delays.

🌍 9. Session Filter with Accurate UTC Synchronization

Independent session control: Tokyo London New York

Manual broker UTC offset

Reliable session detection on non-UTC servers





QTS3 L&S TRAILING ON MATRIN ON 151125 :









Results of the QTS1.90highriskmartingalok.set file from 01/01/2025 to 01/01/2026 Note: There's a reason for such a small test range. Testing too far back on the timeframe (one minute) is detrimental to the backtest (it's already borderline with a one-year range given the price difference between the beginning and end).

I remind you that QTS is an Expert Advisor (EA) that takes significant risks, even though it can potentially generate substantial returns. The most important advice is to take your profits when appropriate, and otherwise, let it run its course.





For any questions or support, you can contact the author on MQL5. (QTS is still in the improvement phase; updates and .set proposals will be added in the coming weeks.)



