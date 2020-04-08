GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner

 GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)

Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.

Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clear summary table instantly displays the current price status against key Gann entry levels.

 Key Features :

 GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively

  •  Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated
  •  Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated
  •  Instantly redraws projections as you move the points
  •  UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.
     Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.


Square of 9 Price Levels

  • Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines
  • Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections
  • Customizable line colors and styles

Time Projection Lines

  • Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection
  • Works on any timeframe or symbol
  • Line style and color fully customizable

Smart Buttons Interface

  • Toggle Up/Down projections on or off
  • Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle
  • Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts

Optional Sound Alerts

  • Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points
  • Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting

Why Traders Love It

  • Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto
  • Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis
  • Clean chart design, no clutter
  • No repainting, no lag
  • Built by a trader – for traders

Ideal For:

  • Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision
  • Swing & intraday forex traders
  • Traders combining price and time geometry
  • Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually

 Inputs You Can Control:

  • Up/Down projection color & line style
  • Vertical line color & style
  • Sound toggle on drag
  • Fully configurable to your style and strategy
  • With Alert for Entry


What’s Included:

  • GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)
  • Documentation / How-to guide
  • Lifetime free updates

Tags: Gann, SquareOf9, ForexIndicator, MT4, TimeCycles, PriceProjection, GannLevels, SwingTrading, Intraday, SupportResistance, TechnicalAnalysis, NoRepaint

How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy)

Step-by-Step Guide:

  1. Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend    
  2. Thats it !! Enter trade 
  3. Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all  projections on the chart.
  4. Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging

Best Settings default MA settings:

  • Short term daily trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 200 SMA 5min / MA Higher timeframe = 50 SMA, on the (5-minute chart).
  • Longterm/Swing trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 50 SMA  1hour/ MA Higher timeframe =  100SMA, on the (1 hour chart).

Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator

  • If price is above both SMA  meaning Uptrend
  • If price is below both SMA meaning  Downtrend
  • Set the Reference point R .

Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually

  • Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend
  • Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend
  • Press "Reset"  autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection
  • Press "Clear"  all projection and R point are cleared auto projection stopped.

  Trade with confidence.  Happy Trading!




おすすめのプロダクト
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Forex Time Ext MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
インディケータ
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
インディケータ
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
インディケータ
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
インディケータ
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
インディケータ
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
インディケータ
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
インディケータ
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
インディケータ
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
インディケータ
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
インディケータ
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
Pips 外国為替はすぐに使える取引システムです。 このインジケーターは、いつ、どの方向で注文をオープンする必要があるかをチャート上の矢印で示します。 矢印が緑の場合は買い取引をオープンし、矢印が赤の場合は売り取引をオープンします。 すべてが非常にシンプルで非常に効果的です。 テイクプロフィットは15～25ポイントを設定。 ストップロスはポイントレベルで設定されます。 ドットが移動すると、すぐに StopLoss をオーバーライドします。 M1 と M5 の取引に推奨される時間枠。 これはスキャルピング戦略であり、最小の時間枠で最も効果的です。 通貨ペアは任意です。 推奨される通貨のうち、GBPUSD、EURUSD、XAUUSD、USDCHF を提供できます。 設定はデフォルトのままにすることができます。 この戦略を使用すると、毎日 10 ～ 20 件の取引を開始できます。 Pips 外国為替インジケーターの利点: これは、あらゆる通貨ペアに対応する既成の取引戦略です。 これは最小の時間枠 M1 および M5 で取引するためのスキャルピング取引戦略です。 この戦略は非常にシンプルで
Blahtech VWAP
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
インディケータ
Was: $69    Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
インディケータ
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Pivot Points は、最新の市場データに基づいて、日足・週足・月足のピボットレベルをチャート上に自動で表示します。ピボットポイントは、特にFX市場において、テクニカル分析で広く利用されている指標の一つです。 特徴 価格がピボットレベルに到達した際にアラートを送信します。  各種類のピボットレベルに対して完全なカスタマイズが可能です。   シンプルな表示で、日足・週足・月足のピボットレベルを一目で確認できます。 最小限のCPUリソースを使用し、高速な計算を実現します。 チャート上の他のインジケーターとも互換性があります。 ピボットポイントとは ピボットポイントは、前の取引日の高値、安値、終値の平均から算出されます。  この計算により、将来のサポートおよびレジスタンスレベルを予測でき、価格がこれらのレベル付近でどのように動くかを判断する手助けとなります。 また、価格がピボットポイントの上にあるときは強気傾向、下にあるときは弱気傾向とされるのが一般的です。 ピボットの計算式 ピボットレベルの計算には、前日、週、または月の高値、安値、終値が使用されます。 P = (H +
Tick Chart Window
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
インディケータ
Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid; The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market.               trade with precision trade good  Spread Register In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded.
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
インディケータ
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
インディケータ
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
インディケータ
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
TMA channel with showing trend
Yu Fan Zhang
インディケータ
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will d
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
インディケータ
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
Momentum Higher Time Frame mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
MT4用Crypto_Forexインジケーター「HTFモメンタム」 - HTFモメンタムは、価格変動率を測定する主要インジケーターの一つです。HTFとは、高時間足を意味します。 - このインジケーターはトレンドの方向を示し、現在の値と過去の値を比較することで価格変動のペースを測定します。 - HTFモメンタムインジケーターは、スキャルピングエントリーや他のインジケーターと組み合わせたマルチタイムフレーム取引システムに最適です。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、高時間足のモメンタムを現在のチャートに表示できます。 - インジケーターには、モバイルとPCの両方でアラートが利用できます。 // 優れたトレードロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
インディケータ
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
インディケータ
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に / MT5バージョン 。 無料インジケーター： Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ： 強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3: 3回目の利食い価格 Current price : 現在値 Age (in bars):  最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols: "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols: カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接尾辞または接頭辞を付けている場合
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
インディケータ
KATANA Scalper for MT4  製品概要 KATANA Scalper for MT4 は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。本製品は、短期取引（スキャルピング・デイトレード）において最も課題となる「価格ノイズ」と「反応の遅延」を同時に解決することを目的に設計されました。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムにより、相場の表層的な乱高下を排除し、統計的に優位性の高い「モメンタムの芯」を抽出します。複雑な相場をシンプルに構造化し、トレーダーが客観的なデータに基づいて精密な判断を下すための視覚的インターフェースを提供します。 導入による5つの技術的メリット 1. 非線形アルゴリズムによるノイズ除去と低ラグの実現 従来の移動平均線やオシレーターは、平滑化を行うほど反応が遅れる（ラグが発生する）という数学的課題がありました。本ツールは独自の非線形ロジックを用いることで、価格の急変に即座に追従しながら、トレンドに影響しない微細なノイズのみを効果的にフィルタリングします。 2. 適応型ボラティリティフィルターによる環境
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
インディケータ
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade - Market Structure Analyzer & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard 製品コンセプト：戦略的俯瞰による戦局の掌握 トレードにおいて、局所的な値動き（ノイズ）に翻弄されることは、最も避けるべきリスクです。 SHOGUN Trade は、トレーダーの視点を「一過性の変動」から「市場構造全体の把握」へと引き上げるために設計されました。 本システムは、7つの時間軸（M1からD1まで）をリアルタイムで同期・スキャンし、相場の成熟度を客観的に数値化します。これにより、感情的な裁量判断を排除し、統計的な優位性が確認された局面でのみ行動を起こす「戦略的なトレーディング環境」を構築します。 5つの戦略的優位性（核心的機能） 1. 市場構造解析エンジン（Market Structure Analysis） ダウ理論に基づき、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」をリアルタイムで自動判定します。 技術的利点: 現在の価格が、単なる調整（リトレースメント）なのか、それとも構造的なトレンド転換（ブレイクアウト）なのかを論理的に識別し
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
インディケータ
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
インディケータ
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gann My Dax
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
エキスパート
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deplo
Linear Regression Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
インディケータ
1. Indicator Purpose and Inputs Overview The Linear Regression Forecaster is an advanced analytical indicator designed to perform comprehensive trend evaluation and short-term price forecasting using the Linear Regression (LR) statistical method. It is optimized for the Weekly (W1) timeframe and combines both long-term trend analysis and short-term rolling trend dynamics to generate reliable weekly forecasts. The indicator operates using two distinct timeframes : Long-Term Period (e.g., 52 weeks
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
ユーティリティ
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
DailyRiskControl
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
ユーティリティ
Overview Many proprietary trading firms enforce strict rules on daily drawdown limits. This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to help traders comply with such requirements by actively monitoring daily drawdown and profit levels. It automatically manages open positions to ensure adherence to prop firm criteria, enhancing risk control and account longevity. Key Features Daily Performance Monitoring: The EA continuously calculates and displays the current day's drawdown directly on you
FREE
GANN Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
インディケータ
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections. Key Features GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the M
Gann My DAX mt5
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
エキスパート
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the  DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned  .set file  for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant d
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信