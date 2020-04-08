GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
- Abdelkarim Elbouhali
- バージョン: 2.0
- アップデート済み: 4 7月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)
Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.
Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clear summary table instantly displays the current price status against key Gann entry levels.
Key Features :
GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively
- Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated
- Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated
- Instantly redraws projections as you move the points
- UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.
Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.
Square of 9 Price Levels
- Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines
- Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections
- Customizable line colors and styles
Time Projection Lines
- Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection
- Works on any timeframe or symbol
- Line style and color fully customizable
Smart Buttons Interface
- Toggle Up/Down projections on or off
- Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle
- Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts
Optional Sound Alerts
- Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points
- Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting
Why Traders Love It
- Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto
- Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis
- Clean chart design, no clutter
- No repainting, no lag
- Built by a trader – for traders
Ideal For:
- Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision
- Swing & intraday forex traders
- Traders combining price and time geometry
- Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually
Inputs You Can Control:
- Up/Down projection color & line style
- Vertical line color & style
- Sound toggle on drag
- Fully configurable to your style and strategy
- With Alert for Entry
What’s Included:
- GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)
- Documentation / How-to guide
- Lifetime free updates
How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy)
Step-by-Step Guide:
- Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend
- Thats it !! Enter trade
- Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all projections on the chart.
- Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging
Best Settings default MA settings:
- Short term daily trading direction: MA Lower timeframe: 200 SMA 5min / MA Higher timeframe = 50 SMA, on the (5-minute chart).
- Longterm/Swing trading direction: MA Lower timeframe: 50 SMA 1hour/ MA Higher timeframe = 100SMA, on the (1 hour chart).
Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator
- If price is above both SMA meaning Uptrend
- If price is below both SMA meaning Downtrend
- Set the Reference point R .
Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually
- Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend
- Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend
- Press "Reset" autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection
- Press "Clear" all projection and R point are cleared auto projection stopped.
Trade with confidence. Happy Trading!