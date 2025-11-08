Linear Regression Forecaster

1. Indicator Purpose and Inputs

Overview

The Linear Regression Forecaster is an advanced analytical indicator designed to perform comprehensive trend evaluation and short-term price forecasting using the Linear Regression (LR) statistical method.
It is optimized for the Weekly (W1) timeframe and combines both long-term trend analysis and short-term rolling trend dynamics to generate reliable weekly forecasts.

The indicator operates using two distinct timeframes:

  • Long-Term Period (e.g., 52 weeks): defines the main regression channel and overall market bias.
  • Short-Term Rolling Window (default 5 weeks): evaluates the ongoing trend’s persistence and duration.

Key Input Parameters

Input Variable

Default Value

Description / Purpose

Main LR Lookback Period

52 weeks

Defines the number of weekly bars used for the main linear regression line. A 52-week window corresponds to approximately one year of market data, providing a stable, long-term view of the trend.

Recommended Alternative Lookbacks

Short-Term Trend: 13 Weeks → represents one fiscal quarter (3 months). Highly responsive to recent momentum and suitable for forecasting the upcoming week.
Medium-Term Trend: 26 Weeks → approximately six months. Produces a smoother, more reliable trend line less affected by short-term fluctuations.
Tip: Use 13 weeks when your focus is immediate trend sensitivity and 1-week ahead forecasting.

Bars to Forecast

1

Number of future bars (weeks) for which the regression line is extrapolated. A value of 1 projects next week’s expected price.

Standard Deviation Multiplier

2.0

Sets the width of the upper and lower channel bands. A value of 2.0 implies that approximately 95% of historical price activity is captured within the channel.

Rolling Window (for short-term slope)

5 weeks

Defines the rolling window size used to calculate short-term slopes and assess the current trend’s persistence. This rolling recalculation adapts weekly as new data arrives.

Fixed Historical Period (for averages)

52 weeks

Defines the total lookback window used for computing average and maximum durations of past uptrends and downtrends, based on the short-term rolling slope logic.

2. Trend Analysis Panel Explanation

The indicator displays an on-chart Trend Analysis Panel, summarizing key insights derived from both the long-term regression and short-term rolling slope computations.

Label

Explanation

W1 Trend Analysis (LR Period N=52)

Header confirming analysis on the Weekly timeframe using 52 bars of regression data.

Long-Term LR Trend: UPTREND / DOWNTREND

Indicates the overall direction of the 52-week regression line, derived from the sign of its slope (β).

Duration of Current Slope Trend (5-Week Rolling Window): 10 Weeks

Displays the number of consecutive weeks where the 5-week rolling slope maintained the same direction (up or down), indicating short-term trend strength.

LR Channel Extrapolated 1 Week Forward

Confirms that the regression line has been extended one bar into the future based on the Bars to Forecast input.

Price Now: [Current Close Price]

Displays the most recent weekly closing price.

Simulated Price Forecast (Mid-Line Endpoint): [Forecast Price]

Shows the projected price at the central regression line, extrapolated Bars to Forecast (e.g., 1 week) ahead. Formula: y = α + βx.

Average Uptrend/Downtrend Duration:

The mean duration (in weeks) of uptrend and downtrend periods observed over the last 52 weeks, calculated via the short-term 5-week rolling slope method.

Max Uptrend/Downtrend Duration:

The longest continuous uptrend/downtrend duration detected within the same 52-week historical window.

3. Slope and Forecast Calculation Logic

The indicator employs the Least Squares Method to determine the best-fit regression line for the selected period.
However, to identify trend persistence, it uses a rolling window slope analysis rather than a single long-term slope.

Rolling Slope Logic

  1. Identify Current Trend Direction
    • Compute the regression slope for the most recent 5-week rolling window.
    • Determine if the slope is positive (uptrend) or negative (downtrend).
  2. Iterative Backward Check
    • Move one bar backward at a time, recalculating the 5-week rolling slope for each window.
    • Continue until a slope is found that reverses direction relative to the current slope.
  3. Stop Condition
    • When the direction of the rolling slope changes (from up to down or vice versa), the counting process stops.
  4. Final Computation
    • The number of consecutive matching slope directions is returned as Trend_Duration_Weeks.
    • This represents the length of the current unbroken short-term trend (momentum duration).

Summary

  • The main regression (52-week) defines the overall market direction and price channel.
  • The rolling 5-week regression dynamically tracks the short-term slope and trend persistence.
  • Together, they form a balanced model — the long-term LR provides trend context, while the short-term rolling slope captures evolving momentum for next-week forecasting.
  • It is not recommended for timeframes smaller than 1 week. Use it a trend identifier not as target or entry trigger.


Added alerts for the current channel:

The indicator uses the Weekly (W1) Linear Regression Channel's trend and boundaries but checks the live price on every tick to generate real-time signals.

Trend Condition

Alert Trigger (Signal)

Alert Action

Uptrend (Slope > 0)

The live price drops and is within the ALERT_PROXIMITY_POINTS of the Lower Channel Line (or has touched/crossed it).

BUY PROXIMITY ALERT: Signals a pull-back to dynamic support, indicating a potential long entry.

Downtrend (Slope < 0)

The live price rises and is within the ALERT_PROXIMITY_POINTS of the Upper Channel Line (or has touched/crossed it).

SELL PROXIMITY ALERT: Signals a rally to dynamic resistance, indicating a potential short entry.


 


Recommended products
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicators
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicators
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicators
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Supertrend Fakeout MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
Indicators
AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
FREE
Accelerator Decelerator Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
Indicators
Signals and Alerts for Accelerator/Decelerator indicator based on these MQL5 posts: Accelerator Oscillator and Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator . Note : this tool is based on the code of Accelerator indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable arrows. By d
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
MTF Heiken Ashi MA
Brian Lillard
Indicators
MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Indicators
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (151)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
More from author
Gann My Dax
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Experts
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deplo
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilities
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
DailyRiskControl
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilities
Overview Many proprietary trading firms enforce strict rules on daily drawdown limits. This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to help traders comply with such requirements by actively monitoring daily drawdown and profit levels. It automatically manages open positions to ensure adherence to prop firm criteria, enhancing risk control and account longevity. Key Features Daily Performance Monitoring: The EA continuously calculates and displays the current day's drawdown directly on you
FREE
GANN Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicators
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections. Key Features GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the M
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicators
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
Gann My DAX mt5
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Experts
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the  DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned  .set file  for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant d
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review