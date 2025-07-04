GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner

 GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)

Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.

Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clear summary table instantly displays the current price status against key Gann entry levels.

 Key Features :

 GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively

  •  Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated
  •  Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated
  •  Instantly redraws projections as you move the points
  •  UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.
     Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.


Square of 9 Price Levels

  • Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines
  • Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections
  • Customizable line colors and styles

Time Projection Lines

  • Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection
  • Works on any timeframe or symbol
  • Line style and color fully customizable

Smart Buttons Interface

  • Toggle Up/Down projections on or off
  • Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle
  • Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts

Optional Sound Alerts

  • Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points
  • Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting

Why Traders Love It

  • Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto
  • Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis
  • Clean chart design, no clutter
  • No repainting, no lag
  • Built by a trader – for traders

Ideal For:

  • Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision
  • Swing & intraday forex traders
  • Traders combining price and time geometry
  • Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually

 Inputs You Can Control:

  • Up/Down projection color & line style
  • Vertical line color & style
  • Sound toggle on drag
  • Fully configurable to your style and strategy
  • With Alert for Entry


What’s Included:

  • GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)
  • Documentation / How-to guide
  • Lifetime free updates

Tags: Gann, SquareOf9, ForexIndicator, MT4, TimeCycles, PriceProjection, GannLevels, SwingTrading, Intraday, SupportResistance, TechnicalAnalysis, NoRepaint

How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy)

Step-by-Step Guide:

  1. Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend    
  2. Thats it !! Enter trade 
  3. Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all  projections on the chart.
  4. Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging

Best Settings default MA settings:

  • Short term daily trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 200 SMA 5min / MA Higher timeframe = 50 SMA, on the (5-minute chart).
  • Longterm/Swing trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 50 SMA  1hour/ MA Higher timeframe =  100SMA, on the (1 hour chart).

Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator

  • If price is above both SMA  meaning Uptrend
  • If price is below both SMA meaning  Downtrend
  • Set the Reference point R .

Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually

  • Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend
  • Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend
  • Press "Reset"  autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection
  • Press "Clear"  all projection and R point are cleared auto projection stopped.

  Trade with confidence.  Happy Trading!




Produits recommandés
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Indicateurs
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Forex Time Ext MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicateurs
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicateurs
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Indicateurs
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicateurs
Trend Arrow Reaper   est un indicateur de tendance affichant des signaux d'entrée via des flèches. Il analyse le prix et identifie les retournements potentiels. Caractéristiques principales: Flèches de trading: Flèche bleue vers le haut   – Signal d'achat (long). Flèche jaune vers le bas   – Signal de vente (short). Moins de faux signaux   – Filtre intégré pour plus de précision. Fonctionne sur tous les timeframes   – De M1 à MN. Facile à utiliser   – Pas de réglages complexes. Comment l'utilise
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « CHANNEL of FRACTALS » pour MT4. - Cet indicateur affiche les lignes de tendance locales réelles basées sur les hauts et les bas des fractales. - Idéal pour les traders qui utilisent l'analyse graphique. - Lignes de tendance locales de résistance : rouge. - Lignes de tendance locales de support : bleu. - Il comporte peu de paramètres pour le nombre de fractales, la couleur et la largeur des lignes de tendance. - Cet indicateur est idéal pour détecter les conditions act
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
Pips forex est un système commercial prêt. Cet indicateur montre avec des flèches sur le graphique quand et dans quelle direction vous devez ouvrir une commande. Si la flèche est verte, nous ouvrons une transaction d'achat, et si la flèche est rouge, nous ouvrons une transaction de vente. Tout est très simple et assez efficace. TakeProfit a fixé 15 à 25 points. StopLoss fixé au niveau des points. Lorsque les points bougent, nous annulons immédiatement le StopLoss. Période recommandée pour négoc
Blahtech VWAP
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Was: $69    Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicateurs
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Pivot Points trace automatiquement les niveaux de pivot quotidiens, hebdomadaires et mensuels sur un graphique à partir des dernières données. Les points pivots sont un indicateur largement utilisé en analyse technique, en particulier sur le marché du Forex. Fonctionnalités Envoie des alertes lorsque le prix touche un niveau de pivot.  Offre une personnalisation complète pour chaque type de niveau de pivot.   Affiche les pivots quotidiens, hebdomadaires et mensuels de façon claire. Utilise
Tick Chart Window
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
Indicateurs
Do you need precision? Tick charts show each change in the ask or bid; The chart updates whenever either price changes. Study the markets more deeply, with surgical precision. Tick Chart Window saves all the received ticks and shows them into a seperate window. Get the best entry price in the Market.               trade with precision trade good  Spread Register In the comment section you will see the highest spread, the lowest spread and the average spread since the indicator was loaded.
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicateurs
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
TMA channel with showing trend
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicateurs
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will d
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
Indicateurs
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Momentum Higher Time Frame mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « HTF Momentum » pour MT4. - HTF Momentum est l'un des principaux indicateurs mesurant le taux de variation des prix. HTF signifie « unité de temps supérieure ». - Cet indicateur indique la direction de la tendance et mesure le rythme de variation des prix en comparant les valeurs actuelles et passées. - L'indicateur HTF Momentum est idéal pour les systèmes de trading multi-unités de temps avec des entrées de scalping ou en combinaison avec d'autres indicateurs. - Cet i
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicateurs
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicateurs
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicateurs
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicateurs
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Trend Line PRO   est une stratégie de trading indépendante. Il montre le changement de tendance, le point d'entrée de la transaction, ainsi que le calcul automatique de trois niveaux de protection Take Profit et Stop Loss. Trend Line PRO   est parfait pour tous les symboles Meta Trader : devises, métaux, crypto-monnaies, actions et indices. L'indicateur est utilisé dans le trading sur des comptes réels, ce qui confirme la fiabilité de la stratégie. Pour le moment, l'indicateur
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicateurs
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Plus de l'auteur
Linear Regression Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicateurs
1. Indicator Purpose and Inputs Overview The Linear Regression Forecaster is an advanced analytical indicator designed to perform comprehensive trend evaluation and short-term price forecasting using the Linear Regression (LR) statistical method. It is optimized for the Weekly (W1) timeframe and combines both long-term trend analysis and short-term rolling trend dynamics to generate reliable weekly forecasts. The indicator operates using two distinct timeframes : Long-Term Period (e.g., 52 weeks
FREE
DailyRiskControl
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilitaires
Overview Many proprietary trading firms enforce strict rules on daily drawdown limits. This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to help traders comply with such requirements by actively monitoring daily drawdown and profit levels. It automatically manages open positions to ensure adherence to prop firm criteria, enhancing risk control and account longevity. Key Features Daily Performance Monitoring: The EA continuously calculates and displays the current day's drawdown directly on you
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilitaires
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
Gann My Dax
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Experts
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned .set file for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant deplo
GANN Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicateurs
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections. Key Features GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the M
Gann My DAX mt5
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Experts
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the  DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned  .set file  for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant d
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis