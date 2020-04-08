GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner

 GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)

Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.

Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clear summary table instantly displays the current price status against key Gann entry levels.

 Key Features :

 GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively

  •  Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated
  •  Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated
  •  Instantly redraws projections as you move the points
  •  UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.
     Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.


Square of 9 Price Levels

  • Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines
  • Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections
  • Customizable line colors and styles

Time Projection Lines

  • Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection
  • Works on any timeframe or symbol
  • Line style and color fully customizable

Smart Buttons Interface

  • Toggle Up/Down projections on or off
  • Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle
  • Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts

Optional Sound Alerts

  • Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points
  • Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting

Why Traders Love It

  • Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto
  • Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis
  • Clean chart design, no clutter
  • No repainting, no lag
  • Built by a trader – for traders

Ideal For:

  • Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision
  • Swing & intraday forex traders
  • Traders combining price and time geometry
  • Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually

 Inputs You Can Control:

  • Up/Down projection color & line style
  • Vertical line color & style
  • Sound toggle on drag
  • Fully configurable to your style and strategy
  • With Alert for Entry


What’s Included:

  • GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)
  • Documentation / How-to guide
  • Lifetime free updates

Tags: Gann, SquareOf9, ForexIndicator, MT4, TimeCycles, PriceProjection, GannLevels, SwingTrading, Intraday, SupportResistance, TechnicalAnalysis, NoRepaint

How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy)

Step-by-Step Guide:

  1. Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend    
  2. Thats it !! Enter trade 
  3. Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all  projections on the chart.
  4. Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging

Best Settings default MA settings:

  • Short term daily trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 200 SMA 5min / MA Higher timeframe = 50 SMA, on the (5-minute chart).
  • Longterm/Swing trading direction:  MA Lower timeframe: 50 SMA  1hour/ MA Higher timeframe =  100SMA, on the (1 hour chart).

Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator

  • If price is above both SMA  meaning Uptrend
  • If price is below both SMA meaning  Downtrend
  • Set the Reference point R .

Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually

  • Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend
  • Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend
  • Press "Reset"  autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection
  • Press "Clear"  all projection and R point are cleared auto projection stopped.

  Trade with confidence.  Happy Trading!




Gann My Dax
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Эксперты
Gann My DAX EA – советник Forex на основе ценового действия GANN Gann My DAX EA – полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для торговли индексом DAX с использованием стратегий ценового действия на основе принципов GANN. Этот советник отлично работает на DAX (DE40), а его настройки уже оптимизированы для DAX. Включен рекомендуемый файл .set, специально настроенный для DAX. Советник имеет встроенное управление рисками, включая ежедневные ограничения просадки и прибыли, а та
Linear Regression Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Индикаторы
1. Indicator Purpose and Inputs Overview The Linear Regression Forecaster is an advanced analytical indicator designed to perform comprehensive trend evaluation and short-term price forecasting using the Linear Regression (LR) statistical method. It is optimized for the Weekly (W1) timeframe and combines both long-term trend analysis and short-term rolling trend dynamics to generate reliable weekly forecasts. The indicator operates using two distinct timeframes : Long-Term Period (e.g., 52 weeks
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Утилиты
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
DailyRiskControl
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Утилиты
Overview Many proprietary trading firms enforce strict rules on daily drawdown limits. This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed to help traders comply with such requirements by actively monitoring daily drawdown and profit levels. It automatically manages open positions to ensure adherence to prop firm criteria, enhancing risk control and account longevity. Key Features Daily Performance Monitoring: The EA continuously calculates and displays the current day's drawdown directly on you
FREE
GANN Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Индикаторы
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections. Key Features GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the M
Gann My DAX mt5
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Эксперты
Gann My DAX EA – Precision Trading Based on GANN Price Action Gann My DAX EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the  DAX Index (DE40) , leveraging price action strategies inspired by the principles of GANN analysis. This EA is optimized out-of-the-box for the DAX and is engineered for high performance under both backtest and live market conditions. A fully tuned  .set file  for the DAX is included, providing traders with a plug-and-play solution for instant d
