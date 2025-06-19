Konoha

Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD.

When you specify a period (number of H1 candles), the EA places stop orders at the high and low of that period, including the current candle.

By default, the parameter is set to 180, which means the EA looks back 180 hours from the current candle to determine the highest and lowest prices and places stop orders accordingly.

It is recommended to use this EA with brokers that offer narrow spreads on XAUUSD and preferably low negative swaps.

Also, MT5 brokers have a setting called stop level. It is recommended to use brokers where this value is as small as possible (ideally zero).

Parameter descriptions:

■TakeProfit — Take profit value, in points.

■StopLoss — Stop loss value, also in points.

■BreakOutPeriod — The period used to determine the breakout high and low. For example, if set to 10, the EA places stop orders at the highest and lowest prices of the last 10 H1 candles including the current one. Smaller values increase trade frequency but reduce win rate. Larger values reduce frequency but improve win rate. Recommended range is 150 to 480.

■AutoCalcBreakOutPeriod ---If set to true, the BreakOutPeriod will be automatically adjusted and applied based on the recent trading performance of this EA (currently in beta testing).

■TrailingStop — If set to true, trailing stop is enabled.

■TrailingType — Type of trailing stop. It is a dropdown menu. If set to Normal, trailing stop is applied based on the point value specified in TrailingStopLevel. If set to Bar, the stop loss is moved to the high or low of the number of H1 candles specified in TrailingBars. If set to MA, the EA uses a moving average for take profit.

■TrailingStopLevel — When TrailingType is Normal, the stop loss follows the price once it moves in profit by the number of points specified here.

■TrailingBars — When TrailingType is Bar, the stop loss is moved to the high or low of the number of previous H1 candles specified here.

■MAperiod — When TrailingType is MA, this sets the period of the moving average used for take profit.

■OrderOpenTime — The time when orders are placed. For example, if set to 11, orders are placed at 11:00 MT5 time. If UseDaylightSavingTime is true, the time is automatically adjusted by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■OrderDeleteTime — The time when pending stop orders are deleted if not triggered. If UseDaylightSavingTime is true, the time is adjusted by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■WeekEndClose — Determines whether to close positions before the weekend. If true, positions are closed.

■WeekEndCloseTime — The time on Friday when positions are closed if WeekEndClose is true. If UseDaylightSavingTime is true, the time is adjusted by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■UseDaylightSavingTime — If true, OrderOpenTime and other time-based settings are automatically adjusted by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■slippage — Maximum allowed slippage for trades.

■MagicNumber — EA identifier. The EA uses the combination of the symbol and MagicNumber to identify its own positions. If you run multiple instances of this EA on the same symbol, use different MagicNumbers.

■OrderComment — Comment attached to the position.

■LotManagement — If true, enables compound lot sizing.

■LotFactor — When LotManagement is true, this value is used to calculate the lot size.

■FixedLot — When LotManagement is false, this value is used as the fixed lot size.

■MaxLot — Maximum lot size for trading. The EA will not trade above this value.

■MiniLot — Minimum lot size for trading. The EA will not trade below this value.


jopebo24
jopebo24 2025.08.08 02:16 
 

This EA is amazing got 5 orders in a week, all are profitable! The author is also responsive and accommodating. Thanks.

Richard Black 2025.07.22 09:32 
 

i am using on live account after testing many inputs .making profit too. find whats suits your trading style.

Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
