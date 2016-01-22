RJT Comets

Follow the trail of the comet to know the development of the trend.

This indicator helps you to determine the evolution of the price depending on how these astronomical objects are shown in the chart.

When the comet seems to stop, it opens its tails considerably and warns us of a possible change in trend.

On the contrary, when it seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of tail are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend.

The head or comet nucleus will show red or green according to the level of its price regard the price of the tails.

Each tail of the comet is a directrix between the closing price of the head or nucleus and the opening price of the previous bars.

This indicator is valid for all symbols, all timeframes and it can adapt to any level of zoom.





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