RJT Comets

1

Follow the trail of the comet to know the development of the trend.

This indicator helps you to determine the evolution of the price depending on how these astronomical objects are shown in the chart.

When the comet seems to stop, it opens its tails considerably and warns us of a possible change in trend.

On the contrary, when it seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of tail are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend.

The head or comet nucleus will show red or green according to the level of its price regard the price of the tails.

Each tail of the comet is a directrix between the closing price of the head or nucleus and the opening price of the previous bars.

This indicator is valid for all symbols, all timeframes and it can adapt to any level of zoom.


Indicator parameters:

  • Num of Tails (2-100) - the number of tails for the comets (min: 200 , max: 100). You can select the number of bars on which this indicator based its information. Each bar/candle is the origin of a comet tail. (If you need a indicator based in only one bar I recommend to see the "RJT Matches")
  • Show Nucleus - select if you want to show or hide the nucleus or comet heads. To clarify the visualization, you can hide the head of comets.
  • Scheme of colors - all the variety of colors for the universe and the comets. RJT Comets have several themes to represent the figures on the chart. Since the indicator overlaps the comets on bars/lines/candles, it needs this option to adapt the colors to improve visualization.
  • Size of Comets - you can decide the dimensions of the heads and comets tails for the comets choosing from among Thin, Medium and Thick.
  • Show Grid in background - use this option If you want to hide the grid shown in background of chart.
  • Only One Comet - display only the last comet. In many cases, the only important thing is what is happening now. You can select the option to hide the rest of space objects to focus all your attention on the last comet
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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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RJT Gliders for MT4
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator helps you determine the evolution of the price depending on how these fly objects are shown in the chart. When the gliders opens their wings considerably warns us of a possible change in trend. On the contrary, when seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of wings are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend. Each wing of a glider is a directrix between the closing price and the high/low prices of the previous bar. The color (green/red) of each glider foresees bet
FREE
RJT Salamander for MT4
Rafael Jimenez Tocino
Indicators
RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video game VERSION 2 Pilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win. When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game) Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the
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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.11 02:41 
 

Not useful....Pure garbage!

Good, maybe they will remove this junk!

I am a professional trader and when you decide to make good tools for traders maybe you'll get good reviews for something that really works! You should learn how to take good criticism and try to improve your work!

Rafael Jimenez Tocino
1901
Reply from developer Rafael Jimenez Tocino 2022.10.07 20:59
You are an undercover indicator designer and you have seen that my indicators are very good, much better than yours. That is why you use a fake profile to despise my indicators publicly and you have even insulted me personally. I have already reported you to MQL5 staff
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