RJT Gliders for MT4

1

This indicator helps you determine the evolution of the price depending on how these fly objects are shown in the chart.

When the gliders opens their wings considerably warns us of a possible change in trend.

On the contrary, when seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of wings are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend.

Each wing of a glider is a directrix between the closing price and the high/low prices of the previous bar.

The color (green/red) of each glider foresees better the changes of trends than candles, because is calculated based on the position of the plane and its wings.

RJT Gliders is valid for all symbols, all timeframes and it can adapt to any level of zoom.

Ideal for intraday trading (scalping/swing) in low timeframes.


Indicator parameters:

  • Size of Gliders - you can decide the dimensions of the wings (very thin, thin, medium, thick or very thick)
  • Only One Glider - (true/false) to display only the last glider. In many cases, the only important thing is what is happening now. With this option you can hide the rest of gliders to focus all your attention on the last one.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Follow the trail of the comet to know the development of the trend. This indicator helps you to determine the evolution of the price depending on how these astronomical objects are shown in the chart. When the comet seems to stop, it opens its tails considerably and warns us of a possible change in trend. On the contrary, when it seems to get speed (looks thin because lines of tail are grouped) demonstrates safety and continuity in trend. The head or comet nucleus will show red or green accordin
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RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video game VERSION 2 Pilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win. When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game) Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the
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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.10 22:49 
 

This is a good example of a bad experiment...A idiot and his toys! I don't think it was designed at all, it's a terrible piece of work!

Nor was it designed for intelligent people...get back to work!

Are you on drugs? I am a professional trader and when you decide to make good tools for traders maybe you'll get good reviews for something that really works! You should learn how to take good criticism and try to improve your work!

Rafael Jimenez Tocino
1901
Reply from developer Rafael Jimenez Tocino 2022.10.07 20:59
You are an undercover indicator designer and you have seen that my indicators are very good, much better than yours. That is why you use a fake profile to despise my indicators publicly and you have even insulted me personally. I have already reported you to MQL5 staff.
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