PCA Arbitrage3X EA

Parameters of the Expert Advisor and Configuration Recommendations

Symbol2, Symbol3

Description: Specifies the symbols of the second and third assets used in the PCA calculation.

Recommendations: Choose assets that are correlated with the primary symbol to achieve a market-neutral position.

MagicNumber

Description: A unique identifier for trades opened by the advisor.

Recommendations: Use a distinct number to avoid conflicts with other expert advisors.

ATR_Period

Description: The period for calculating the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

Recommendations: Leave the default value (14) if you don’t need to adapt the strategy to changing volatility. Alternatively, increase it up to 200 for more stable and realistic volatility readings.

Dispersion

Description: The dispersion-quality check value for the components.

Recommendations: Keep the default value (0.3), as it suits most dispersion-quality requirements. Or raise it to 0.7 for more stable “signal” performance metrics. Optimize within 0.0 to 1.0 with a step of 0.05.

Window for PCA

Description: The historical period (in bars) used to calculate PCA.

Recommendations: The value should be sufficient for calculation stability—typically between 350 and 500 bars. Optimize within 50 to 500.

Alpha

Description: The threshold value for the Score2 signal. If the value moves outside the range [–Alpha; Alpha], the advisor considers entering the market.

Recommendations: Adjust according to signal sensitivity. Larger values reduce entry frequency. Optimize within 0 to 2 with a step of 0.1.

Risk Limit (% of Balance)

Description: The percentage (%) of account balance at risk, determining the total capital allocated to trades.

Recommendations: Set a value corresponding to your account’s risk tolerance. For example, specify the fixed amount you’re willing to invest in the overall basket of three instruments. A common rule is 2%–3% of balance per basket for conservative settings.

TakeProfit (% of Risk) and StopLoss (% of Balance)

Description: Profit-taking (TP) levels for closing the basket of positions as a percentage of the risk limit.

Recommendations: Choose TP levels based on your profit targets and acceptable risk.

StopLoss (% of Balance)

Description: In basket trading with PCA, SL is usually set as the default drawdown limit for the balance or the maximum permissible account drawdown. You can select this value according to your risk tolerance. A typical recommendation is 15%–25% maximum drawdown for the account.

TradingStartHour/TradingStartMinute and TradingEndHour/TradingEndMinute

Description: Define the trading time window during which the advisor may open/close positions under TP/SL.

Recommendations: Specify the session hours in which you want to trade—e.g., from the start of the main session until its close.

Exit Positions on TP/SL Only During Trading Hours

Description: A flag that determines whether to close positions on TP/SL only within trading hours.

Recommendations: If you want the advisor to respect the trading window even when TP/SL is reached, set this to true. This is necessary if your basket includes CFDs and Stocks or ETFs, so that positions in 24/7-traded CFDs aren’t closed outside your specified hours.

BasketRetryAttempts and BasketRetryDelayMS

Description: Parameters controlling the retry logic when opening and closing positions.

Recommendations: Default settings (e.g., 5 attempts with a 100 ms delay) suit most conditions, but you can adjust them for unstable networks or server issues.