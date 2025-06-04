PCA Arbitrage3X EA
- Experts
- Oleksandr Art'omenko
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 6 July 2025
- Activations: 5
The 5% don’t trade—they extract profit. Which side are you on?
Meet Your New Co-Pilot.
Principal Component Analysis (PCA) is a quantitative mathematical approach that helps extract the most significant factors driving market behavior from large datasets. In this Expert Advisor, PCA analyzes historical price movements of multiple assets simultaneously to determine which common movements (i.e., principal components) influence their performance and which ones exhibit statistically anomalous deviations. Based on this information, the EA constructs a balanced position that minimizes the impact of broad market fluctuations.
How It Works in the Expert Advisor
-
Quality Signal Based on Data:
Instead of relying on traditional technical indicators that often give conflicting signals and may depend heavily on parameter settings, PCA works quantitatively with historical statistical financial data. It isolates the principal driving forces or patterns that emerge from the interaction of several assets.
-
Jacobi Algorithm Application:
To compute the principal components, the EA uses the Jacobi algorithm—one of the most efficient methods for finding a matrix’s eigenvalues and eigenvectors. This allows for an objective determination of which portion of the information (i.e., the overall market vs. the relative behavior of individual instruments) is most significant at that moment in the market.
-
Machine Learning and Automation:
PCA can be considered an element of machine learning because it “learns” from historical statistical financial data and then applies that knowledge to forecast and form positions. This approach enables the EA to adapt automatically to changing market conditions without relying on subjective assessments.
Advantages of PCA Over Other Strategies
-
Objectivity and Reliability:
Instead of using rules based on traditional indicators (e.g., moving averages or oscillators) that often produce ambiguous or conflicting signals, PCA relies on quantitative mathematical calculations supported by machine learning. This means that trade entries and exits are determined by objective quantitative criteria based on time series and financial statistics.
-
Diversification and Market Neutrality:
By analyzing multiple assets at once, the method allows the creation of a market-neutral basket. Long and short positions are balanced in a way that minimizes overall risk exposure resulting from broad market moves. This is especially useful for capital protection during periods of high volatility.
-
Adaptability to Volatility Changes:
Combining PCA with the ATR (Average True Range) indicator helps automatically adjust position sizes based on current market volatility. As a result, the strategy becomes flexible and capable of adapting to changing market conditions.
-
The Edge of Quantitative Analysis:
Methods based on technical indicators often have questionable statistical edge and can be prone to “overfitting” parameter settings. PCA, as a quantitative method, uses actual historical data to identify persistent patterns, increasing the likelihood of a stable result over the long term.
Thus, Principal Component Analysis isn’t just a mathematical algorithm—it’s a tool that enables traders to make more informed decisions, reduce systemic risk, and maintain discipline in a changing market. This strategy is especially valuable for those seeking stability and minimizing emotional biases in trading.
User’s Guide to Using the Expert Advisor
-
Installation on the Chart
-
Chart Selection:
The EA automatically uses the chart’s symbol as the first asset. Therefore, it’s recommended to open the chart of the asset you consider primary for this strategy, for e.g. US500. The second and third assets (e.g., USTEC and US30) are set in the EA’s input parameters.
IMPORTANT: You should select three instruments that are highly correlated—for example, SPY-QQQ-IWM, GDX-GLD-GDXJ, COP-XOM-CVX, etc.
-
Attaching to the Chart:
Drag the EA onto the selected asset’s chart. All input parameters will then appear in the “Expert Advisor Settings” window, where you can modify them.
-
Parameters of the Expert Advisor and Configuration Recommendations
Symbol2, Symbol3
Description: Specifies the symbols of the second and third assets used in the PCA calculation.
Recommendations: Choose assets that are correlated with the primary symbol to achieve a market-neutral position.
MagicNumber
Description: A unique identifier for trades opened by the advisor.
Recommendations: Use a distinct number to avoid conflicts with other expert advisors.
ATR_Period
Description: The period for calculating the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.
Recommendations: Leave the default value (14) if you don’t need to adapt the strategy to changing volatility. Alternatively, increase it up to 200 for more stable and realistic volatility readings.
Dispersion
Description: The dispersion-quality check value for the components.
Recommendations: Keep the default value (0.3), as it suits most dispersion-quality requirements. Or raise it to 0.7 for more stable “signal” performance metrics. Optimize within 0.0 to 1.0 with a step of 0.05.
Window for PCA
Description: The historical period (in bars) used to calculate PCA.
Recommendations: The value should be sufficient for calculation stability—typically between 350 and 500 bars. Optimize within 50 to 500.
Alpha
Description: The threshold value for the Score2 signal. If the value moves outside the range [–Alpha; Alpha], the advisor considers entering the market.
Recommendations: Adjust according to signal sensitivity. Larger values reduce entry frequency. Optimize within 0 to 2 with a step of 0.1.
Risk Limit (% of Balance)
Description: The percentage (%) of account balance at risk, determining the total capital allocated to trades.
Recommendations: Set a value corresponding to your account’s risk tolerance. For example, specify the fixed amount you’re willing to invest in the overall basket of three instruments. A common rule is 2%–3% of balance per basket for conservative settings.
TakeProfit (% of Risk) and StopLoss (% of Balance)
Description: Profit-taking (TP) levels for closing the basket of positions as a percentage of the risk limit.
Recommendations: Choose TP levels based on your profit targets and acceptable risk.
StopLoss (% of Balance)
Description: In basket trading with PCA, SL is usually set as the default drawdown limit for the balance or the maximum permissible account drawdown. You can select this value according to your risk tolerance. A typical recommendation is 15%–25% maximum drawdown for the account.
TradingStartHour/TradingStartMinute and TradingEndHour/TradingEndMinute
Description: Define the trading time window during which the advisor may open/close positions under TP/SL.
Recommendations: Specify the session hours in which you want to trade—e.g., from the start of the main session until its close.
Exit Positions on TP/SL Only During Trading Hours
Description: A flag that determines whether to close positions on TP/SL only within trading hours.
Recommendations: If you want the advisor to respect the trading window even when TP/SL is reached, set this to true. This is necessary if your basket includes CFDs and Stocks or ETFs, so that positions in 24/7-traded CFDs aren’t closed outside your specified hours.
BasketRetryAttempts and BasketRetryDelayMS
Description: Parameters controlling the retry logic when opening and closing positions.
Recommendations: Default settings (e.g., 5 attempts with a 100 ms delay) suit most conditions, but you can adjust them for unstable networks or server issues.
-
General Usage Recommendations
- Testing:
Before running the EA on a live account, thoroughly test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.
VERY IMPORTANT: This is a high-precision quantitative algorithm, so it’s demanding on the quality of real data. Optimize and test only with high-quality real data (e.g., Ducascopy). This will help you understand how the strategy behaves under various market conditions.
- Monitoring:
The EA has built-in basket integrity checks and order retry mechanisms. However, it’s recommended to periodically verify its operation, especially during sudden volatility spikes or broker technical failures.
- Parameter Adaptation:
You can adjust parameters for specific market conditions. For example, if the market becomes more volatile, consider revisiting the ATR period or the total risk amount (RiskAmountCurrency).
- Documentation and Feedback:
Document your observations and parameter adjustments so you can optimize the strategy over time for your goals. If you need assistance or notice deviations in logic, consult additional resources or support.
By following this guide, you’ll better understand the EA’s algorithm, key parameters, and entry/exit logic. This will enable you to tailor it to your personal trading strategies and risks, ensuring market-neutral hedging with PCA.
“Professionals generally don’t have more knowledge, greater skill, or stronger psychology. They make money because they play a completely different game.”
Trading – particularly in Forex and with CFDs or futures – involves a significant level of risk. Using leverage can amplify both potential profits and possible losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital, and sometimes even more. Never invest funds you are not prepared to lose.
There are no guarantees of future profits. Results shown from past performance or test strategies do not ensure similar outcomes in the future.
good EA , and author very copertion