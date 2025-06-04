PCA Arbitrage3X EA

5

The 5% don’t trade—they extract profit. Which side are you on?

Meet Your New Co-Pilot.

Principal Component Analysis (PCA) is a quantitative mathematical approach that helps extract the most significant factors driving market behavior from large datasets. In this Expert Advisor, PCA analyzes historical price movements of multiple assets simultaneously to determine which common movements (i.e., principal components) influence their performance and which ones exhibit statistically anomalous deviations. Based on this information, the EA constructs a balanced position that minimizes the impact of broad market fluctuations.

Developed by an expert with over 20 years of professional trading experience, PCA Arbitrage3X EA has already helped many retail traders gain an edge over others regardless of market fluctuations.

The number of licenses is strictly limited - reserve your place now and get exclusive advice on setting up personally from the author of the EA, otherwise the next wave of sales will close without warning!

You can join the group chat for consultations and discussions - PCA Arbitrage3X EA - Chat for discussion and support.

How It Works in the Expert Advisor

  1. Quality Signal Based on Data:

    Instead of relying on traditional technical indicators that often give conflicting signals and may depend heavily on parameter settings, PCA works quantitatively with historical statistical financial data. It isolates the principal driving forces or patterns that emerge from the interaction of several assets.

  2. Jacobi Algorithm Application:
    To compute the principal components, the EA uses the Jacobi algorithm—one of the most efficient methods for finding a matrix’s eigenvalues and eigenvectors. This allows for an objective determination of which portion of the information (i.e., the overall market vs. the relative behavior of individual instruments) is most significant at that moment in the market.

  3. Machine Learning and Automation:
    PCA can be considered an element of machine learning because it “learns” from historical statistical financial data and then applies that knowledge to forecast and form positions. This approach enables the EA to adapt automatically to changing market conditions without relying on subjective assessments.

    NO MARTINGALE, NO POSITION AVERAGING, AND NO GRID TRADING!

    Advantages of PCA Over Other Strategies

    • Objectivity and Reliability:
      Instead of using rules based on traditional indicators (e.g., moving averages or oscillators) that often produce ambiguous or conflicting signals, PCA relies on quantitative mathematical calculations supported by machine learning. This means that trade entries and exits are determined by objective quantitative criteria based on time series and financial statistics.

    • Diversification and Market Neutrality:
      By analyzing multiple assets at once, the method allows the creation of a market-neutral basket. Long and short positions are balanced in a way that minimizes overall risk exposure resulting from broad market moves. This is especially useful for capital protection during periods of high volatility.

    • Adaptability to Volatility Changes:
      Combining PCA with the ATR (Average True Range) indicator helps automatically adjust position sizes based on current market volatility. As a result, the strategy becomes flexible and capable of adapting to changing market conditions.

    • The Edge of Quantitative Analysis:
      Methods based on technical indicators often have questionable statistical edge and can be prone to “overfitting” parameter settings. PCA, as a quantitative method, uses actual historical data to identify persistent patterns, increasing the likelihood of a stable result over the long term.

    Thus, Principal Component Analysis isn’t just a mathematical algorithm—it’s a tool that enables traders to make more informed decisions, reduce systemic risk, and maintain discipline in a changing market. This strategy is especially valuable for those seeking stability and minimizing emotional biases in trading.


    User’s Guide to Using the Expert Advisor

    1. Installation on the Chart

      • Chart Selection:
        The EA automatically uses the chart’s symbol as the first asset. Therefore, it’s recommended to open the chart of the asset you consider primary for this strategy, for e.g. US500. The second and third assets (e.g., USTEC and US30) are set in the EA’s input parameters.
        IMPORTANT: You should select three instruments that are highly correlated—for example, SPY-QQQ-IWM, GDX-GLD-GDXJ, COP-XOM-CVX, etc.

      • Attaching to the Chart:
        Drag the EA onto the selected asset’s chart. All input parameters will then appear in the “Expert Advisor Settings” window, where you can modify them.

    VERY IMPORTANT: How to select and install Symbols

    1. Parameters of the Expert Advisor and Configuration Recommendations

      Symbol2, Symbol3
      Description: Specifies the symbols of the second and third assets used in the PCA calculation.
      Recommendations: Choose assets that are correlated with the primary symbol to achieve a market-neutral position.

      MagicNumber
      Description: A unique identifier for trades opened by the advisor.
      Recommendations: Use a distinct number to avoid conflicts with other expert advisors.

      ATR_Period
      Description: The period for calculating the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.
      Recommendations: Leave the default value (14) if you don’t need to adapt the strategy to changing volatility. Alternatively, increase it up to 200 for more stable and realistic volatility readings.

      Dispersion
      Description: The dispersion-quality check value for the components.
      Recommendations: Keep the default value (0.3), as it suits most dispersion-quality requirements. Or raise it to 0.7 for more stable “signal” performance metrics. Optimize within 0.0 to 1.0 with a step of 0.05.

      Window for PCA
      Description: The historical period (in bars) used to calculate PCA.
      Recommendations: The value should be sufficient for calculation stability—typically between 350 and 500 bars. Optimize within 50 to 500.

      Alpha
      Description: The threshold value for the Score2 signal. If the value moves outside the range [–Alpha; Alpha], the advisor considers entering the market.
      Recommendations: Adjust according to signal sensitivity. Larger values reduce entry frequency. Optimize within 0 to 2 with a step of 0.1.

      Risk Limit (% of Balance)
      Description: The percentage (%) of account balance at risk, determining the total capital allocated to trades.
      Recommendations: Set a value corresponding to your account’s risk tolerance. For example, specify the fixed amount you’re willing to invest in the overall basket of three instruments. A common rule is 2%–3% of balance per basket for conservative settings.

      TakeProfit (% of Risk) and StopLoss (% of Balance)
      Description: Profit-taking (TP) levels for closing the basket of positions as a percentage of the risk limit.
      Recommendations: Choose TP levels based on your profit targets and acceptable risk.

      StopLoss (% of Balance)
      Description: In basket trading with PCA, SL is usually set as the default drawdown limit for the balance or the maximum permissible account drawdown. You can select this value according to your risk tolerance. A typical recommendation is 15%–25% maximum drawdown for the account.

      TradingStartHour/TradingStartMinute and TradingEndHour/TradingEndMinute
      Description: Define the trading time window during which the advisor may open/close positions under TP/SL.
      Recommendations: Specify the session hours in which you want to trade—e.g., from the start of the main session until its close.

      Exit Positions on TP/SL Only During Trading Hours
      Description: A flag that determines whether to close positions on TP/SL only within trading hours.
      Recommendations: If you want the advisor to respect the trading window even when TP/SL is reached, set this to true. This is necessary if your basket includes CFDs and Stocks or ETFs, so that positions in 24/7-traded CFDs aren’t closed outside your specified hours.

      BasketRetryAttempts and BasketRetryDelayMS
      Description: Parameters controlling the retry logic when opening and closing positions.
      Recommendations: Default settings (e.g., 5 attempts with a 100 ms delay) suit most conditions, but you can adjust them for unstable networks or server issues.

    2. General Usage Recommendations

    • Testing:
      Before running the EA on a live account, thoroughly test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.
      VERY IMPORTANT: This is a high-precision quantitative algorithm, so it’s demanding on the quality of real data. Optimize and test only with high-quality real data (e.g., Ducascopy). This will help you understand how the strategy behaves under various market conditions.
    • Monitoring:
      The EA has built-in basket integrity checks and order retry mechanisms. However, it’s recommended to periodically verify its operation, especially during sudden volatility spikes or broker technical failures.
    • Parameter Adaptation:
      You can adjust parameters for specific market conditions. For example, if the market becomes more volatile, consider revisiting the ATR period or the total risk amount (RiskAmountCurrency).
    • Documentation and Feedback:
      Document your observations and parameter adjustments so you can optimize the strategy over time for your goals. If you need assistance or notice deviations in logic, consult additional resources or support.
    IMPORTANT: Remember that basket trading is portfolio trading. Don’t aim to make large profits from a single basket. It makes more sense and is more efficient to select a portfolio of at least 3–5 baskets of three instruments each and allocate capital according to your risk policy.

    By following this guide, you’ll better understand the EA’s algorithm, key parameters, and entry/exit logic. This will enable you to tailor it to your personal trading strategies and risks, ensuring market-neutral hedging with PCA.

    “Professionals generally don’t have more knowledge, greater skill, or stronger psychology. They make money because they play a completely different game.”


    P.S.: The price of PCA Arbitrage3X EA will rise very quickly. Take advantage of the reduced rate now—limited offer!

    Disclaimer:
    Trading – particularly in Forex and with CFDs or futures – involves a significant level of risk. Using leverage can amplify both potential profits and possible losses. You may lose part or all of your invested capital, and sometimes even more. Never invest funds you are not prepared to lose.
    There are no guarantees of future profits. Results shown from past performance or test strategies do not ensure similar outcomes in the future.




    Reviews 1
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia
    287
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia 2025.07.20 16:37 
     

    good EA , and author very copertion

    Recommended products
    SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
    Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
    Experts
    STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
    Gold Beat
    Sm Sarwar Hossain
    Experts
    Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
    AO Trade
    Ka Lok Louis Wong
    Experts
    The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
    Order Filled Sound
    Hak Lam
    Utilities
    Order Filled Sound Free for now, if useful for you, leave 5 stars comment. Will be free for live!  Order Filled Sound automatically plays a notification whenever an order is executed — including Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). You can easily customize the sound in the EA properties or replace it with your own sound file ( *.wav ). To use your own sound, simply copy it into the following folder: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader\Sounds This tool ensures you never miss an important trade event aga
    FREE
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
    Roberto Tavares
    Experts
    The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
    BB vector dynamics robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process. Main features of the bb vector dynamics_robot advisor: Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified perio
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Hachidori
    Noriyuki Suzuki
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
    FREE
    AI Quantum Trading
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (3)
    Experts
    AI Quantum Trading – Revolution in Algorithmic Trading. Next-Generation Trading Advisor for JPY Instruments 1 purchase = 2 versions! Buy AI Quantum Trading on MT5 — and get the MT4 version for free! Trade as you like: two platforms, one advisor, zero overpayments. Write to PM after purchase — and get your gift! In the modern world of financial technologies, automated trading has become an integral part of success in the market. AI Quantum Trading is an innovative trading advisor that uses ar
    Nova MFI Scalper
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    MultiPair
    ООО 'Уралтранзит'
    3.75 (4)
    Experts
    Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
    FREE
    Grid Hedging Modular
    Kamel Zerki
    Experts
    Grid Hedging (Modular) Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style. So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular gri
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Prospector Scalper EA
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    Experts
    The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
    FREE
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
    Doji Style
    Dimpho Simon
    1 (1)
    Experts
    (Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
    FREE
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    Goldfish MT5
    Elvira Zalalutdinova
    Experts
    Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions. Real -Time Signa / https://www.mql5.com/ru/sign
    Strong mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Experts
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    Neural Hybrid Direction Predictor
    Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera
    Indicators
    Hybrid Boltzmann-Hopfield Predictor Indicator Documentation The Hybrid Boltzmann-Hopfield Predictor is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that combines neural network prediction with volatility analysis to forecast price movements. It displays green arrows for predicted bullish movements and red arrows for predicted bearish movements. The indicator only generates signals when specific volatility conditions are met, using ATR, historical volatility, and pattern recognition to filter predictions
    Regression Analysis Candles EA
    Preecha Chanthakan
    Experts
    Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
    Trend Hedge Master MT5
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    Experts
    Trend Hedge Master MT5: The Evolution of a Proven Strategy The Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA is a professional-grade grid and hedge system, born from over a decade of trading experience. It features superior trend-identification logic and a robust, adaptive recovery engine that actively manages drawdowns, protects capital, and targets consistent profitability on Forex majors and gold. Why the MT5 Version is superior: Enhanced Trend Logic: A refined algorithm for more accurate trend signal i
    Orderflow Scalper EA
    TitanScalper
    Experts
    ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
    Stceffe
    Fernando Souza Mendes
    Experts
    Discover the Future of Automated Trading with STCEFFE - Your Elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5! Precision and Reliability: STCEFFE is the latest Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking excellence in automated trading. This EA utilizes an advanced combination of technical indicators like Moving Average, RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, and Stochastics to provide highly accurate buy and sell signals. Combined Signal System: Unlike conventional EAs, STCEFFE doesn't rely on a single indicat
    Neopips Engine EA
    Md Billal Hossain
    Experts
    NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
    Survivor
    Pavel Nikiforov
    Experts
    Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
    FREE
    Gold2H
    Saeid Soleimani
    5 (1)
    Experts
    GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, implementing neural network methodologies for pattern recognition. The EA uses a systematic approach to gold trading through careful analysis of market conditions and precise trade management. For accurate backtesting results, ensure to set the correct GMT offset in the input parameters Initial Price: $119 Available Licenses: 3 Status: Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases Next Ti
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.92 (39)
    Experts
    Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
    Xauron
    Roberto Liguoro
    Experts
    XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
    Bitcoin Prince EA
    Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
    Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
    Jacob Hooper
    Experts
    About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria. APE has been tested extensively on historical data to asse
    BenefitEA Mt5
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
    EA Supremacy NT
    Dmytro Melnyk
    Experts
    Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
    Traders Toolbox
    Jason Kisogloo
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
    Ew3
    Roberto Alencar
    Experts
    EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
    GoldPulser EA
    Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
    Experts
    GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
    Ai General EA MT5
    Indra Maulana
    Experts
    30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
    Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    Experts
    GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
    MAX Xauusd MT5
    Peng Peng Gao
    Experts
    MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
    Master Oscillators
    Ioannis Xenos
    Experts
    Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible! Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more. No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how,
    Stealth 150 DE40
    Szymon Jan Szarowski
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
    Prop Grid
    Ioannis Xenos
    5 (1)
    Experts
    XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
    Crystal Algo Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Experts
    CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade , AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery —far beyond traditional martingale—deploying dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-based exit management. The system only triggers recovery when market conditions are favorable , automatically ceasing all positions in controlled profit
    GOLD Max MT5
    Peng Peng Gao
    Experts
    GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
    DayRest
    Viktor Timofeev
    Experts
    ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
    TecBot
    Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
    Experts
    Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD What's New in Version 3.0? After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency. Key Updates: Adjustable Trend Filter Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best t
    Neurolite EA gbpusd
    Aliaksandr Salauyou
    Experts
    The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
    More from author
    ZScore Cointegration
    Oleksandr Art'omenko
    Indicators
    The indicator calculates and displays the Z-Score spread (cointegrated spread) between two financial instruments. It is based on the ordinary least squares (OLS) method to estimate the relationship coefficient between the prices of two symbols and then normalizes the spread distribution into Z-Score values. In a separate indicator window you will see: Main Z-Score line (red) Upper and lower thresholds (silver, dashed), set by the user When the thresholds are reached the indicator signals a poten
    PCA Arbitrage 3X
    Oleksandr Art'omenko
    Indicators
    Dive into the world of highly accurate statistics and dynamic capital allocation with the advanced tool – PCA Arbitrage 3X . This indicator is based on Principal Component Analysis (PCA) , a method used by elite traders to identify hidden patterns in market movements. With the advanced Jacobi algorithm (ML) for calculating eigenvalues ​​and eigenvectors, the system transforms complex historical data into clear signals for entry and position management.  Applying this approach enables thoughtful
    FREE
    PCA Pairs Trader Pro
    Oleksandr Art'omenko
    Experts
    PCA Pairs Trader Pro is an Expert Advisor that, using the Principal Component Analysis (PCA) method , automatically identifies the optimal asset pair from a portfolio of five instruments and constructs a market‑neutral hedged position comprising two legs—LONG and SHORT. Unlike classic pair trading, which analyzes only a single pair, PCA Pairs Trader Pro performs a multidimensional statistical analysis, uncovers hidden patterns, and adapts to changing market conditions without manual adjustments.
    Filter:
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia
    287
    Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia 2025.07.20 16:37 
     

    good EA , and author very copertion

    Oleksandr Art'omenko
    810
    Reply from developer Oleksandr Art'omenko 2025.07.21 23:19
    Thank you for your feedback. Always available to help!
    Reply to review