EMA Crossover simple EA
- Experts
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor
A simple trend-following EA that enters trades based on EMA crossovers. It closes opposite trades when signals reverse. Fully automatic with adjustable lot size, slippage, and EMA periods.
Features:
-
Buy/Sell on fast vs. slow EMA crossovers
-
Automatic trade management
-
Magic number to avoid conflict
Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: M5, M15 or any
-
Symbol: XAUUSD recommended
-
Fast EMA: 8
-
Slow EMA: 21
Disclamer: Trading EA involves risk. Try on demo first.