EMA Crossover simple EA

EMA Crossover Expert Advisor

A simple trend-following EA that enters trades based on EMA crossovers. It closes opposite trades when signals reverse. Fully automatic with adjustable lot size, slippage, and EMA periods.

Features:

  • Buy/Sell on fast vs. slow EMA crossovers

  • Automatic trade management

  • Magic number to avoid conflict

Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: M5, M15 or any

  • Symbol: XAUUSD recommended

  • Fast EMA: 8

  • Slow EMA: 21


Disclamer: Trading EA involves risk. Try on demo first.

