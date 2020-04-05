Rush Hour

Rush hour is an Export Advisor which works on any symbol or timeframe however it is recommended to use on the US30 (dow jones).  It takes a fixed number of trades every day, each with a hard stop loss and take profit level. Unlike many other advisors out there, it does not rely on a grid system or martingale strategy, which can often lead to risky and unpredictable trading. Instead it aims at catching fast moving market momentum using reliable trading principles.

Live Signal - here

Key Advantages:

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing - fix a percentage of your account size so the EA automatically increases the lot size as your account grows.
  • Risk Management - The EA places a hard stop and take profit on each trade, and moves the stop loss to break after a certain level is reached
  • Extremely customisable via the inputs section, however works best out of the box with the default parameters
  • Works with other EA’s running on your chart
  • Takes trades at the exact same time everyday, so you are not left anxiously waiting for a trade to happen.

Minimum Requirements and Additional Recommendations:

  • Minimum initial deposit $200 with the default settings
  • Leave inputs as are and attach to US30 chart, on any timeframe
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • To ensure a trade is not missed - ensure your computer is running during the opening session of US30 (9:30 New York time for default inputs)

Disclaimer:

Trading CFD’s carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Are you tired of traditional trading approaches that rely on risky strategies like martingale or grid systems? Look no further! Welcome to the world of Fimath, a revolutionary and sophisticated trading system that uses the power of Fibonacci analysis. About the strategy: Fimath is a momentum based strategy based on market structure. This tool allows us to place lines at points of support and resistance. Thereafter Fimath will automatically adjust, extend and trade these levels. If you prefer to
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