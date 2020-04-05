Fimath EA George Angelo Boutselis 5 (1) Experts

Are you tired of traditional trading approaches that rely on risky strategies like martingale or grid systems? Look no further! Welcome to the world of Fimath, a revolutionary and sophisticated trading system that uses the power of Fibonacci analysis. About the strategy: Fimath is a momentum based strategy based on market structure. This tool allows us to place lines at points of support and resistance. Thereafter Fimath will automatically adjust, extend and trade these levels. If you prefer to