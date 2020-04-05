Rush Hour
- Experts
-
George Angelo BoutselisI am a Mathematics student at the university of Edinburgh.
- Version: 1.24
- Activations: 10
Rush hour is an Export Advisor which works on any symbol or timeframe however it is recommended to use on the US30 (dow jones). It takes a fixed number of trades every day, each with a hard stop loss and take profit level. Unlike many other advisors out there, it does not rely on a grid system or martingale strategy, which can often lead to risky and unpredictable trading. Instead it aims at catching fast moving market momentum using reliable trading principles.
Live Signal - here
Key Advantages:
- Dynamic Lot Sizing - fix a percentage of your account size so the EA automatically increases the lot size as your account grows.
- Risk Management - The EA places a hard stop and take profit on each trade, and moves the stop loss to break after a certain level is reached
- Extremely customisable via the inputs section, however works best out of the box with the default parameters
- Works with other EA’s running on your chart
- Takes trades at the exact same time everyday, so you are not left anxiously waiting for a trade to happen.
Minimum Requirements and Additional Recommendations:
- Minimum initial deposit $200 with the default settings
- Leave inputs as are and attach to US30 chart, on any timeframe
- Account Type: Hedging
- To ensure a trade is not missed - ensure your computer is running during the opening session of US30 (9:30 New York time for default inputs)
Disclaimer:
Trading CFD’s carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.