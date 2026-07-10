- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
168 (78.13%)
Loss Trades:
47 (21.86%)
Best trade:
15.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-12.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
411.07 EUR (47 519 pips)
Gross Loss:
-165.67 EUR (17 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (52.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.70 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
6.36%
Max deposit load:
14.94%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.60
Long Trades:
122 (56.74%)
Short Trades:
93 (43.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
1.14 EUR
Average Profit:
2.45 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-67.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.73 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
26.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.33 EUR
Maximal:
68.24 EUR (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.23% (68.00 EUR)
By Equity:
26.72% (295.17 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|215
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|280
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|30K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.52 EUR
Worst trade: -13 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.73 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
4
100%
215
78%
6%
2.48
1.14
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500