Maximize your profits and protect your capital — on any symbol, any broker, any digits.

Demonstration video; https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C



The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you're scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you're always locking in gains while minimizing risk.

✅ Key Features:

Universal Compatibility

Works seamlessly with 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit symbols (e.g., BTCUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD).

Smart Trailing Logic

Automatically activates a dynamic trailing stop once price moves in your favor by your defined number of pips.

Built-In Breakeven Option

Instantly moves your stop loss to entry once a customizable pip threshold is reached — securing risk-free trades.

Multi-Symbol Monitoring

Optionally trail all open positions across all pairs and assets — not just the chart symbol.

Lightweight & Fast

Efficient design optimized for low-latency trade execution, ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.

No Repainting. No Guesswork. Just Results.

⚙️ Settings:

Parameter Description TrailingStartPips Pips in profit before trailing starts TrailingStopPips Distance in pips to maintain as the SL trails UseBreakEven Enable/disable break-even logic BreakEvenTriggerPips Pips in profit before SL is moved to entry UseTrailingAllSymbols Apply trailing to all open trades

🧠 Who is This For?

New traders who forget to manually adjust SLs.

Experienced traders who want to automate risk protection.

Scalpers, swing traders, gold traders, crypto traders — everyone.

🛡️ Important Notes

This EA does not open trades — it manages existing trades .

Works on any timeframe , any broker (including prop firm accounts).

Test in demo first to adjust parameters to your trading strategy.







