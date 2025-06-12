Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA

Maximize your profits and protect your capital — on any symbol, any broker, any digits.

Demonstration video; https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C

The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you're scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you're always locking in gains while minimizing risk.

✅ Key Features:

  • Universal Compatibility
    Works seamlessly with 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit symbols (e.g., BTCUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD).

  • Smart Trailing Logic
    Automatically activates a dynamic trailing stop once price moves in your favor by your defined number of pips.

  • Built-In Breakeven Option
    Instantly moves your stop loss to entry once a customizable pip threshold is reached — securing risk-free trades.

  • Multi-Symbol Monitoring
    Optionally trail all open positions across all pairs and assets — not just the chart symbol.

  • Lightweight & Fast
    Efficient design optimized for low-latency trade execution, ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.

  • No Repainting. No Guesswork. Just Results.

    ⚙️ Settings:

    Parameter Description
    TrailingStartPips Pips in profit before trailing starts
    TrailingStopPips Distance in pips to maintain as the SL trails
    UseBreakEven Enable/disable break-even logic
    BreakEvenTriggerPips Pips in profit before SL is moved to entry
    UseTrailingAllSymbols Apply trailing to all open trades

    🧠 Who is This For?

    • New traders who forget to manually adjust SLs.

    • Experienced traders who want to automate risk protection.

    • Scalpers, swing traders, gold traders, crypto traders — everyone.

    🛡️ Important Notes

    • This EA does not open trades — it manages existing trades.

    • Works on any timeframe, any broker (including prop firm accounts).

    • Test in demo first to adjust parameters to your trading strategy.



    Produits recommandés
    Easy Order Watcher
    PT KARSA REKA CIPTA
    Utilitaires
    Easy Order Watcher — Suivi intelligent des transactions et notifications Gardez le contrôle de vos transactions, où que vous soyez. Easy Order Watcher est un Expert Advisor (EA) léger et puissant qui suit vos transactions en temps réel et vous avertit instantanément lorsque vos positions atteignent des niveaux de profit ou de perte clés, en fonction de vos propres seuils personnalisés. Il affiche également le niveau de marge en temps réel et des alertes horodatées adaptées à votre fuseau hor
    AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
    Davide Zunino
    Utilitaires
    This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
    Symbol Drawdown Manager
    Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
    Utilitaires
    Symbol Drawdown Protector is a utility tool used to manage your desired Max Daily Drawdown only on a  specific trading symbol. It's like a %-based stop loss, but it's functioning as a revenge protector tool too. In the era of prop firms and challenges, it's   highly important   to be aware of daily drawdown limits. It's an effective EA that is simple to use for Equity Drawdown Management and prevention of revenge trading.  Input parameters:  Daily % Drawdown  - Here you set the Maximum Daily Dra
    SL Limiter Pro
    Carlito Manaloto Jr
    Utilitaires
    Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
    Binance Grid Pro
    Joel Juanpere
    Utilitaires
    Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
    Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
    Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
    Utilitaires
    Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
    Kintech Gold
    Doan Van Hai
    Experts
    Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.13 (8)
    Utilitaires
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
    Talents ATR Scalper Utility
    Michael Musco
    Utilitaires
    Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Trade Assistant 38 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.9 (21)
    Utilitaires
    Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
    MEA Pro Ea v1
    Nguyen Thanh Truc
    Experts
    MEA Pro - The Ultimate Money Flow Analysis Engine Breakthrough Analysis Technology At the core of this EA is a proprietary algorithm that acts like a powerful microscope. Instead of just looking at the final result of a candle, it has the unique ability to dissect and analyze every single price tick that formed that candle. For each tick, the EA analyzes two factors: The direction of the price movement. More importantly, the trading volume associated with that specific tick. It has the capabilit
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
    ForexcopyLocalMT5
    Wei Ming Ding
    Utilitaires
    1. Copiez les commandes, de 12 comptes maîtres vers 100 comptes esclaves. Le nombre de comptes esclaves peut être personnalisé, de 12 à 100. 2. Prend en charge MT4 à MT4, MT4 à MT5, MT5 à MT4, MT5 à MT5. 3. Identifiez les suffixes des variétés de trading sur différentes plateformes, telles que EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk. 4. Correspondance de devise personnalisée, telle que XAUUSD=GOLD. 5. Peut copier toutes les transactions, ou seulement copier les instructions ACHETER, VENDRE, FERMER 6. Vous pou
    Magic Grid MT5
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.14 (7)
    Experts
    Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Experts
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    Local Trad Copie5
    Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
    Utilitaires
    Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
    Hedge Commander Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Utilitaires
    Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
    The Goat Scalper
    Giordan Cogotti
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Goat Scalper EA: Your Key to Capitalizing on Market Movements Overview: The Goat is a cutting-edge scalper Expert Advisor (EA) designed to harness significant market movements with precision. Unlike other EAs that rely on risky strategies like hedging, martingale, grid, or arbitrage, The Goat employs breakout strategies based on key supply and demand levels. Key Features: Risk Management: Stop Loss Protection: Every open position is protected by a Stop Loss to minimize potential losses. Tra
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
    RSI Grid MT5
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! OBTENEZ D'AUTRES EA GRATUITEMENT !!! RSI Grid est basé sur les conditions de surachat et de survente RSI et ouvre une grille lorsque le commerce est du côté perdant du marché. Le RSI fournit aux traders techniques des signaux sur la dynamique des prix haussière et baissière, et il est souvent tracé sous le graphique du prix d'un actif. Un actif est
    Binance Copier
    Roman Zhitnik
    Utilitaires
    Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones. Key Features: Bidirectional Copying - MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance - Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Binance positions in MT5 - Real-time synchronization with configurable delays Complete Trade M
    Golden Rhythm MT5
    Zeeshan Ali
    2.36 (11)
    Experts
    Golden Rhythm - Trading Adaptatif avec Protection des Actualités Intégrée Golden Rhythm - Maîtrisez la Volatilité en Toute Simplicité Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Profitez de la technologie de pointe avec Golden Rhythm ! Cet EA est optimisé pour s'adapter aux marchés volatils, donnant aux traders les outils nécessaires pour contrôler les risques tout en maximisant les performances. Que vous soyez débutant ou un trader professionnel à la recherche de fonctionnal
    Trade Copier Agent MT5
    Omar Alkassar
    Utilitaires
    Trade Copier Agent est conçu pour copier des transactions entre plusieurs comptes/terminaux MetaTrader(4/5). Avec cet outil, vous pouvez agir en tant que fournisseur (source) ou récepteur (destination). Toutes les actions de trading seront copiées du fournisseur vers le récepteur sans délai. Cet outil vous permet de copier des transactions entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides inférieures à 0,5 seconde. Guide d'installation et d'ent
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.7 (231)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
    Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
    Wang Yu
    Utilitaires
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.44 (192)
    Utilitaires
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (555)
    Utilitaires
    Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.99 (106)
    Utilitaires
    Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (140)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
    Zentral Trading Manager
    Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
    5 (4)
    Utilitaires
    Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (9)
    Utilitaires
    Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à 50 $: 17 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depui
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.89 (9)
    Utilitaires
    EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.33 (6)
    Utilitaires
    HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (86)
    Utilitaires
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilitaires
    Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.89 (19)
    Utilitaires
    Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (47)
    Utilitaires
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (4)
    Utilitaires
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    Utilitaires
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilitaires
    Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
    Risk Manager for MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.56 (16)
    Utilitaires
    Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT5 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.56 (32)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.67 (3)
    Utilitaires
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    Utilitaires
    Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (5)
    Utilitaires
    Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
    EasyTrade MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (70)
    Utilitaires
    Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
    Cerberus Equity Watcher
    Samuel Bandi Roccatello
    5 (3)
    Utilitaires
    Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.59 (17)
    Utilitaires
    Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.31 (26)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    Utilitaires
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Trading box Technical analysis MT5
    Igor Zizek
    4.96 (24)
    Utilitaires
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (41)
    Utilitaires
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    News Dashboard MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    Utilitaires
    This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
    Profit or Loss Pad
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.27 (11)
    Utilitaires
    Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 5 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices.   FermerIfProfitorLoss with Trailing Vous pouvez activer les   arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé)   , calcul et clôture des positions   ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHETER VENTE séparé)   , fermeture et calcul de   tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles)   , activer le suivi pour le profit (   Trailing   Profit) Les positions sont fermées sur la
    Plus de l'auteur
    Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    5 (1)
    Utilitaires
    The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
    MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    Utilitaires
    MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  This Copier , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-
    MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    Utilitaires
    MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
    MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    Utilitaires
    MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Youtube Demonstration:  https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp Unlock the power of automated trade replication with  Dual Copier Pro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightnin
    Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    Utilitaires
    Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant  Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced w
    Risk Manager Optimum
    Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
    Utilitaires
    RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! Take control of your trading with RiskManagerOptimum , the most advanced and customizable risk management Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and profitability, this EA safeguards your account while maximizing your trading potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, RiskManagerOptimum ensures your capital is secure with cutting-edge features that adapt to a
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis