Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Güncellendi: 12 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Maximize your profits and protect your capital — on any symbol, any broker, any digits.
Demonstration video; https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C
The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you're scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you're always locking in gains while minimizing risk.
✅ Key Features:
-
Universal Compatibility
Works seamlessly with 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit symbols (e.g., BTCUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD).
-
Smart Trailing Logic
Automatically activates a dynamic trailing stop once price moves in your favor by your defined number of pips.
-
Built-In Breakeven Option
Instantly moves your stop loss to entry once a customizable pip threshold is reached — securing risk-free trades.
-
Multi-Symbol Monitoring
Optionally trail all open positions across all pairs and assets — not just the chart symbol.
-
Lightweight & Fast
Efficient design optimized for low-latency trade execution, ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.
-
No Repainting. No Guesswork. Just Results.
⚙️ Settings:
|Parameter
|Description
|TrailingStartPips
|Pips in profit before trailing starts
|TrailingStopPips
|Distance in pips to maintain as the SL trails
|UseBreakEven
|Enable/disable break-even logic
|BreakEvenTriggerPips
|Pips in profit before SL is moved to entry
|UseTrailingAllSymbols
|Apply trailing to all open trades
🧠 Who is This For?
-
New traders who forget to manually adjust SLs.
-
Experienced traders who want to automate risk protection.
-
Scalpers, swing traders, gold traders, crypto traders — everyone.
🛡️ Important Notes
-
This EA does not open trades — it manages existing trades.
-
Works on any timeframe, any broker (including prop firm accounts).
-
Test in demo first to adjust parameters to your trading strategy.