Daily ATR Zones – Precision Intraday Range Mapping

Daily ATR Zones is a clear tool that plots intraday high/low targets using the Average True Range (ATR) of the previous days. These zones help traders anticipate potential price extremes, identify liquidity pockets, and define reversal or breakout levels — all based on objective volatility data.

Key Features:

✅ Flat Zone Logic — Based on Open ± ATR , not bands around price

✅ Custom Zone Thickness — Adjustable via ATR ratio ( ZoneHeightRatio )

✅ Clean Visualization — Draws filled rectangles instead of lines

✅ Daily Zone Mapping — Choose to show only the most recent or last few days

✅ No Repainting — Zones are calculated using historical D1 data

✅ Lightweight & Efficient — Optimized to work on any timeframe





How It Works

For each trading day:

The indicator gets the Daily Open and the ATR value.

Then it calculates: Upper Zone : from Open + ATR upward Lower Zone : from Open - ATR downward

Rectangles are drawn at those levels with fixed thickness (e.g., 10% of ATR )

Zones update daily and remain static after creation.



