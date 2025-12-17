Drovi MT5
- Experts
- Musthaq Ahamed Badurdeen
- Version: 4.69
- Updated: 17 December 2025
- Activations: 10
IMPORTANT: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the complete installation manual and setup instructions.
Experience the cutting-edge trading technology with Drovi EA, the expert advisor that redefines success in the world of automated trading. this EA ensures precision and consistency in executing trades.
The price of Drovi EA increases to $150 after 10 purchases. Don't miss this EA at current price!
Innovative Strategy
Unlike conventional EAs, Drovi EA employs a multi-layered trading strategy that adapts to dynamic market conditions.
This unique approach delivers superior performance, making Drovi EA a trusted choice for traders aiming to optimize their returns.
Key Recommendations
For optimal results, ensure the following conditions:
- Trading Symbol: GBPUSD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended: $500)
- Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread Accounts
- Brokers: Use brokers with low spreads for best outcomes.
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:200 recommended for optimal performance).
Specifications and Setup
Drovi EA is easy to set up and requires minimal configuration. Key features include:
- Automatic lot-sizing functionality for scalability.
- One chart set-up
- VPS usage recommended for 24/7 operation.
More details on: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760164
Join our MQL5 channel to get latest news: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/musthaqexpertadvisor