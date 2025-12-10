GoldenArrow


---ATTENTION : Promotional price of USD 30 only until the end of January/26 ------------

GOLDENARROW XAUUSD 2025 Professional trend-follower Expert Advisor developed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Core Strategy • Buy the Dip – multiple smart entries at swing lows • Sell the Rip – multiple smart entries at swing highs • Intelligent price zone system – one position per zone (no clustering) • Dynamic trailing stop (activates after 500 points, 500-point distance) • Full hedge mode (enable/disable with one click) Key Features • 100% dedicated to XAUUSD • Default configuration already highly optimized for gold • IDEAL TIMEFRAME: M15 (best balance between frequency and precision) • Three independent entry setups (primary, secondary and tertiary) • High-quality filters: - EMA 10 & EMA 20 - 50% Fibonacci retracement validation - Price action confirmation on EMA crosses • Maximum entries per direction fully configurable • No martingale · No grid · No averaging of losing trades HUNDREDS OF CONFIGURATION POSSIBILITIES Although the default settings are already battle-tested and highly profitable, the EA exposes all key parameters, giving you literally **thousands of possible combinations** to perfectly match your personal trading style and risk management: • Trailing activation and distance • Price zone size • Maximum entries per direction • EMA periods • Fibonacci level • Hedge on/off • Take profit / stop loss • This flexibility makes GoldenArrow suitable for conservative, balanced or aggressive profiles — you decide. Additional Options • Optional fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss •   Fibonacci levels • Works 24/7 on VPS with minimal monitoring • Clean and transparent code • Lifetime free updates • Direct developer support via MQL5 messages Risk Disclosure Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading XAUUSD involves substantial risk. Use only risk capital. (limited time o 7-day free trial available Lifetime updates included GoldenArrow XAUUSD 2025 — The most flexible gold specialist.

===========================ATTENTION=================================

                                      "=== General Settings ===" (BEST PERFORMANCE TESTED)

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe           = PERIOD_15MIN

input double          InpLotSize                          = 0.01;   

input bool              InpUseTakeProfit                = false;

input bool              InpUseStopLoss                   = false;

input bool              InpUseTrailingStop               = true;

input double          InpTrailingStopPoints            = 500;

input double          InpTrailingActivationPoints    = 500;


                             "=== SmartLock Trailing ==="

input bool            InpUseSmartLock                   = true;

input double        InpSmartLockThreshold          = 1000;

input double        InpSmartLockDistance            = 100;


                      "=== General Settings (cont.) ==="

input int             InpMaxBuyEntries                    = 5;

input int             InpMaxSellEntries                    = 5;

input int             InpLookbackCandles               = 100;

input bool            InpAllowHedge                      = false;

input bool            InpUsePriceZones                  = true;

input double          InpPriceZoneSize                 = 500;


                     "=== Moving Averages ==="

input int             InpMAPeriodFast                    = 10;

input int             InpMAPeriodSlow                    = 20;


                      "=== BUY Setups ==="

input bool            InpUsePrimaryBuySetup        = true;

input bool            InpUseSecondaryBuySetup    = true;

input bool            InpUseTertiaryBuySetup        = true;

input double          InpFibonacciLevel               = 50.0;


input group "=== SELL Setups ==="

input bool            InpUsePrimarySellSetup         = false;

input bool            InpUseSecondarySellSetup     = false;

input bool            InpUseTertiarySellSetup         = false;




