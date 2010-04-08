



GOLDENARROW XAUUSD 2025 Professional trend-follower Expert Advisor developed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Core Strategy • Buy the Dip – multiple smart entries at swing lows • Sell the Rip – multiple smart entries at swing highs • Intelligent price zone system – one position per zone (no clustering) • Dynamic trailing stop (activates after 500 points, 500-point distance) • Full hedge mode (enable/disable with one click) Key Features • 100% dedicated to XAUUSD • Default configuration already highly optimized for gold • IDEAL TIMEFRAME: M15 (best balance between frequency and precision) • Three independent entry setups (primary, secondary and tertiary) • High-quality filters: - EMA 10 & EMA 20 - 50% Fibonacci retracement validation - Price action confirmation on EMA crosses • Maximum entries per direction fully configurable • No martingale · No grid · No averaging of losing trades HUNDREDS OF CONFIGURATION POSSIBILITIES Although the default settings are already battle-tested and highly profitable, the EA exposes all key parameters, giving you literally **thousands of possible combinations** to perfectly match your personal trading style and risk management: • Trailing activation and distance • Price zone size • Maximum entries per direction • EMA periods • Fibonacci level • Hedge on/off • Take profit / stop loss • This flexibility makes GoldenArrow suitable for conservative, balanced or aggressive profiles — you decide. Additional Options • Optional fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss • Fibonacci levels • Works 24/7 on VPS with minimal monitoring • Clean and transparent code • Lifetime free updates • Direct developer support via MQL5 messages Risk Disclosure Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading XAUUSD involves substantial risk. Use only risk capital. (limited time o 7-day free trial available Lifetime updates included GoldenArrow XAUUSD 2025 — The most flexible gold specialist.

"=== General Settings ===" (BEST PERFORMANCE TESTED)

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_15MIN

input double InpLotSize = 0.01;

input bool InpUseTakeProfit = false;

input bool InpUseStopLoss = false;

input bool InpUseTrailingStop = true;

input double InpTrailingStopPoints = 500;

input double InpTrailingActivationPoints = 500;





"=== SmartLock Trailing ==="

input bool InpUseSmartLock = true;

input double InpSmartLockThreshold = 1000;

input double InpSmartLockDistance = 100;





"=== General Settings (cont.) ==="

input int InpMaxBuyEntries = 5;

input int InpMaxSellEntries = 5;

input int InpLookbackCandles = 100;

input bool InpAllowHedge = false;

input bool InpUsePriceZones = true;

input double InpPriceZoneSize = 1000;





"=== Moving Averages ==="

input int InpMAPeriodFast = 10;

input int InpMAPeriodSlow = 20;





"=== BUY Setups ==="

input bool InpUsePrimaryBuySetup = true;

input bool InpUseSecondaryBuySetup = true;

input bool InpUseTertiaryBuySetup = true;

input double InpFibonacciLevel = 50.0;





input group "=== SELL Setups ==="

input bool InpUsePrimarySellSetup = false;

input bool InpUseSecondarySellSetup = false;

input bool InpUseTertiarySellSetup = false;







