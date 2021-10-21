ATR Size Trading

EA uses the value of the ATR indicator as a decision to open a trade, very useful to trade in the first moment of a big movement, because the ATR indicator is able to track the size of the movements in the period chosen by the user. The user includes the period of the indidacor ATR and the value/size that it is of interest to open a trade, the operation will take place in same direction of the signal candle.





Inputs:

TakeProfit

StopLoss

Lot

AtrPeriod

ValorAtr