GOLDENARROW XAUUSD 2025 Professional trend-reversal Expert Advisor developed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Core Strategy • Buy the Dip – multiple smart entries at swing lows • Sell the Rip – multiple smart entries at swing highs • Intelligent price zone system – one position per zone (no clustering) • Dynamic trailing stop (activates after 500 points, 500-point distance) • Full hedge mode (enable/disable with one click) Key Features • 100% dedicated to XAUUSD • Default configuration already highly optimized for gold • IDEAL TIMEFRAME: M15 (best balance between frequency and precision) • Three independent entry setups (primary, secondary and tertiary) • High-quality filters: - EMA 10 & EMA 20 - 50% Fibonacci retracement validation - Price action confirmation on EMA crosses • Maximum entries per direction fully configurable • No martingale · No grid · No averaging of losing trades HUNDREDS OF CONFIGURATION POSSIBILITIES Although the default settings are already battle-tested and highly profitable, the EA exposes all key parameters, giving you literally **thousands of possible combinations** to perfectly match your personal trading style and risk management: • Trailing activation and distance • Price zone size • Maximum entries per direction • EMA periods • Fibonacci level • Hedge on/off • Take profit / stop loss • Average profit close (points or USD) • And much more… This flexibility makes GoldenArrow suitable for conservative, balanced or aggressive profiles — you decide. Additional Options • Optional fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss • Close by average profit (points or USD) • Average stop loss protection • Fibonacci levels plotted on chart Benefits • Works 24/7 on VPS with minimal monitoring • Clean and transparent code • Lifetime free updates • Direct developer support via MQL5 messages Risk Disclosure Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading XAUUSD involves substantial risk. Use only risk capital. Launch Price (limited time only) US$ 100 → will be increased soon 7-day free trial available Lifetime updates included GoldenArrow XAUUSD 2025 — The most flexible gold specialist.

===========================ATTENTION=================================

"=== General Settings ===" (BEST PERFORMANCE TESTED)

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_15MIN

input double InpLotSize = 0.01;

input bool InpUseTakeProfit = false;

input bool InpUseStopLoss = false;

input bool InpUseTrailingStop = true;

input double InpTrailingStopPoints = 500;

input double InpTrailingActivationPoints = 500;





"=== SmartLock Trailing ==="

input bool InpUseSmartLock = true;

input double InpSmartLockThreshold = 1000;

input double InpSmartLockDistance = 100;





"=== General Settings (cont.) ==="

input int InpMaxBuyEntries = 5;

input int InpMaxSellEntries = 5;

input int InpLookbackCandles = 100;

input bool InpAllowHedge = false;

input bool InpUsePriceZones = true;

input double InpPriceZoneSize = 500;





"=== Moving Averages ==="

input int InpMAPeriodFast = 10;

input int InpMAPeriodSlow = 20;





"=== BUY Setups ==="

input bool InpUsePrimaryBuySetup = true;

input bool InpUseSecondaryBuySetup = true;

input bool InpUseTertiaryBuySetup = true;

input double InpFibonacciLevel = 50.0;





input group "=== SELL Setups ==="

input bool InpUsePrimarySellSetup = false;

input bool InpUseSecondarySellSetup = false;

input bool InpUseTertiarySellSetup = false;







