Pipwise Big Picture Range Assistant

📊 Big Picture Range Assistant – Daily, Weekly & Monthly Range Lines


Master multi-timeframe context in one glance.

The Big Picture Range Assistant indicator overlays your chart with dynamic historical high/low levels from the dailyweekly, and monthly timeframes — using progressively darker shades to show how recent or distant each range is.


Perfect for:

🔁 Reversal traders

🎯 Range traders

🧠 Smart Money / SMC strategies

📅 Swing and position traders who rely on big-picture structure

✅ Core Features

📅Daily, Weekly, and Monthly range lines plotted directly on your chart

🌓Progressively darker shading to reflect how old each range is

🟢Green lines for daily highs/lows

🔵Blue & purple lines for weekly highs/lows

🟡Yellow & orange lines for monthly highs/lows

🧼 Automatically removes old lines as new ones appear

⚙️ Fully customizable: colors, thickness, number of ranges, and fade intensity

⚙️ User Inputs

ShowDailyRange– toggle daily range lines

ShowWeeklyRange– toggle weekly range lines

ShowMonthlyRange– toggle monthly range lines

DailyLookback,WeeklyLookback,MonthlyLookback– how many past periods to show

DarkenStep– how much older lines fade (default 0.05)

LineThickness– how thick the lines appear

💡 Why Traders Love It

See big picture levels without switching timeframes

Instantly spot overlapping range zones

Time entries and exits around high-probability reaction points

Filter out noise and avoid trading into strong higher-timeframe structure

🧩 What You Get

✅PipwiseBigPictureRangeAssistant.mq4

✅ Unlimited use license

✅ Lifetime updates

✅ Visual clarity and multi-timeframe edge in one lightweight tool

💰 One-Time Price: $39 Unlimited Use

Add this to your chart once and you’ll never want to trade without it again.


