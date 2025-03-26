Aggressive Step Trading

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   RSICascade.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#include <Most_Common_Classes.mqh>



   double lotSize;
   int RSIShift_current = 0; 
   int RSIShift_Previous = 1;

   
   bool enough_money;
   bool enough_valume;
   string message;
   bool IsBuy;
   bool TradeIsOk;
   double StopLoss;
   double TakeProfit;
   double Refference_MA;
   double Current_RSI;
   double Previous_RSI;

   input double RiskPercent=0.01;
   input double R2R=2;
   input double StopLossPoints=400;
   input double MinimumStopLossPoints=100;
   input int RSIPeriod = 7;
   input int RSI_LowerLimit=30;
   input int RSI_HigherLimit=70;
   ST_StopLoss_TakeProfit arr;

void OnTester()
{

}
void OnTick()
  {
     double ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits);
     double bid = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID), _Digits); 
     
     Current_RSI=RSICalculator(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,RSIPeriod,RSIShift_current);
     Previous_RSI=RSICalculator(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,RSIPeriod,RSIShift_Previous);  
     Refference_MA= MACalculator(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,30,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
     
     
     if(IsNewCanddle(PERIOD_H1))
         {
         TradeIsOk=true;
         
         //if(PositionsTotal() != 0)canddleCount=canddleCount+1;
         
         }  
     
     
        if(Current_RSI>RSI_LowerLimit && Previous_RSI<RSI_LowerLimit && SymbolOpenOrders(Symbol())==0 && TradeIsOk && ask>Refference_MA)
            {
      
               StopLoss=ask-StopLossPoints*Point();
               //lotSize=OptimumLotSize(_Symbol,ask,StopLoss,RiskPercent);
               lotSize=0.01;
               enough_money =CheckMoneyForTrade(Symbol(),lotSize,ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
               enough_valume=CheckVolumeValue(lotSize,message);
               TakeProfit=ask+R2R*StopLossPoints*Point();
               if(enough_money && enough_valume)Trading.Buy(lotSize, NULL, ask,  StopLoss,0, "Logic Order");
               IsBuy=true;
            }
     
        if(Current_RSI<RSI_HigherLimit && Previous_RSI>RSI_HigherLimit && SymbolOpenOrders(Symbol())==0  && TradeIsOk && bid<Refference_MA)
            {
      
               StopLoss=bid+StopLossPoints*Point();
               //lotSize=OptimumLotSize(_Symbol,ask,StopLoss,RiskPercent);
               lotSize=0.01;
               enough_money =CheckMoneyForTrade(Symbol(),lotSize,ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
               enough_valume=CheckVolumeValue(lotSize,message);
               TakeProfit=bid-R2R*StopLossPoints*Point();
              if(enough_money && enough_valume)  Trading.Sell(lotSize, NULL, bid, StopLoss,0, "Logic Order");
               IsBuy=false;
            }  
            
      
           if(TradeIsOk && SymbolOpenOrders(Symbol())>=1)
      {   
        //arr=Cascade_trading(_Symbol,lotSize,IsBuy,ask,bid,TakeProfit,StopLoss,StopLossPoints,MinimumStopLossPoints,R2R,true, SymbolOpenOrders(Symbol()));
        
       
         //TakeProfit=arr.NewTakeProfit;
         //StopLoss=arr.NewStopLoss;

      }
   
  }

Video Aggressive Step Trading
