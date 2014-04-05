B500 Spike Hunter
- Indicators
- Norman Thomas Celliers
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Spike Hunter B500
A precision trading tool designed exclusively for the B500 1-minute chart. It identifies sharp price movements and potential trade opportunities with built-in risk indication features to help manage volatility. Ideal for traders looking to capitalize on quick market spikes.
Alert notifications
Push notifications
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. You trade at your own risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with money you can afford to lose.