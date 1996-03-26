Gold Rush Scalper

Gold Rush Scalper

The Gold Rush Scalper is a simple yet powerful trading indicator designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute chart. It provides clear Buy and Sell arrows, helping traders identify potential trade opportunities with ease.


Key Features:


Buy & Sell Arrows Only: No extra indicators, just precise entry signals.

5-Minute Timeframe: Specifically designed for fast-paced gold trading.


Gold (XAU/USD) Only: Not intended for other assets.


No Built-in Risk Management: Traders must use their own SL (Stop-Loss) and TP (Take-Profit).


Simple & Effective: Easy-to-use signals for both beginners and experienced traders.


Disclaimer:

The Gold Rush Scalper is purely an indicator that provides Buy and Sell arrows. It does not include stop-loss, take-profit, or risk management settings. Traders are responsible for managing their own risk and trading decisions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Trade at your own risk.

