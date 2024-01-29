Fast Fractals

Extreme Prediction Anton Uralskii Experts

This expert advisor is using neural network to predict trend change. It calculates extremums and opens orders based on predictions of neural network. It's simple and powerful, you can adjust it to fit your needs. You can make it risky or conservative. My backtest win rate is 80% on 4H period. You can use it for any period you like. The hardest part is you have to find optimal parameters for your broker and your needs. So how to optimize it? There are 2 options: Select all parameters except param