Fast Fractals
- Indicators
-
Anton Uralskii"Momentum" team EP advisors and signals. Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5r-SFkCQbeEN4XU5XfKs8w
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Info:
It's like built in Fractals indicator but faster. Usually it shows the signal after 2 bars but FastFractals indicator shows signals immediately and that's is incredible. You can create scalp strategies with it or trade yourself. This indicator uses neural network to analyze price graph and predict. It was trained on 4 hours interval on EURUSD pair, but you can use it with different periods and instruments. There is only one minus in this indicator, it hasn't got 100% accuracy. See pictures yourself.
Input parameters:
- Up fractals threshold. Use it to filter arrows for local max values.
- Down fractals threshold. Use it to filter arrows for local min values.
- Use neural network output. If this is true it will output values from 0 to 1 for your analyze in code. Best for expert advisors.
- Ignore threshold. First 2 parameters will be ignored and it will place arrows without filtering them. (Also you can set first 2 parameters to 0 to receive same effect)