Fast Fractals

Info:

It's like built in Fractals indicator but faster. Usually it shows the signal after 2 bars but FastFractals indicator shows signals immediately and that's is incredible. You can create scalp strategies with it or trade yourself. This indicator uses neural network to analyze price graph and predict. It was trained on 4 hours interval on EURUSD pair, but you can use it with different periods and instruments. There is only one minus in this indicator, it hasn't got 100% accuracy. See pictures yourself.

Input parameters:

  1. Up fractals threshold. Use it to filter arrows for local max values.
  2. Down fractals threshold.  Use it to filter arrows for local min values.
  3. Use neural network output. If this is true it will output values from 0 to 1 for your analyze in code. Best for expert advisors.
  4. Ignore threshold. First 2 parameters will be ignored and it will place arrows without filtering them. (Also you can set first 2 parameters to 0 to receive same effect)

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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Extreme Prediction
Anton Uralskii
Experts
This expert advisor is using neural network to predict trend change. It calculates extremums and opens orders based on predictions of neural network. It's simple and powerful, you can adjust it to fit your needs. You can make it risky or conservative. My backtest win rate is 80% on 4H period. You can use it for any period you like. The hardest part is you have to find optimal parameters for your broker and your needs. So how to optimize it? There are 2 options: Select all parameters except param
Trend Change Detector MT5
Anton Uralskii
Indicators
Trend change detector is an indicator for Metatrader 5.It can help you determine the change in a local trend to open a correct position. It has 2 parameters. Period and mistake offset percent. You can change the period parameter to capture little changes in trend.  There are two lines: the red one and the green one. You can use them as a local support and resistance level. Arrows show the change in a trend. Up arrow the price will go down and Down arrow the price will go up. Also, by changing m
Liquidity levels and Break points MT5
Anton Uralskii
Indicators
This indicator helps you identify support and resistance levels. Also it adds break points when level is broken. Price sometimes goes back to break point. It has 4 technical parameters and 4 buffers for expert advisors.  Buffer indexes: 0 - Resistance, 1 - Support, 2 - Resistance break point, 3 - Support break point". Number of Levels: Determines how many levels are on graph ( if 3 - 3 levels of support and 3 levels of resistance)  Tolerance in percentage %: This parameter is used to filter out
Extreme Prediction 2 MT5
Anton Uralskii
Experts
Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.  Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.  Thirdly, we have updated the neu
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