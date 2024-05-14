B300 Spike Expert Pro Indicator

The Boom300 Spike Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify significant price spikes in the market.



Key Features:

  • Real-time Spike Detection: The indicator continuously scans the market for sudden spikes in price action, providing timely alerts when significant spikes occur. And recommend to use the 1Min chart
    • Customizable Alerts: Traders can customize alerts to suit their preferences, including audible alerts, email notifications, and push notifications to mobile devices.
    • User-Friendly Interface: The indicator offers a user-friendly interface with clear buy signals displayed as arrows on the chart, facilitating quick decision-making.

How to Use:


  1. Confirmation: Look for confirmation of spike signals through the appearance of buy arrows on the chart, indicating opportune moments to enter long positions.
  2. Risk Management: Implement proper risk management strategies, including setting stop-loss orders and profit targets, to manage trades effectively.

Compatibility: The Boom300 Spike Indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 5 platforms, providing seamless integration into traders' existing workflows.

Disclaimer: While the Boom300 Spike Indicator offers valuable insights into market spikes, traders should exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis before making trading decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and trading involves inherent risks.


Disclaimer: Please note trading carries risk and the past performance is not an indication of future results. The use of this indicator or any trading indicator or strategy

does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your own responsibility to fully understand the risk involved before trading with real money. This indicator and strategy is at your own risk .



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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq
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Abdulmumin Adiyaya Sadiq 2025.07.11 01:23 
 

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