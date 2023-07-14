C500 Spirit Breaker

Crash 500  indicator synthetic 

Update V2

No Repaint


This indicator works with a custom build in strategy 


The indicator will only give a sell sign when market conditions are in place.

Only for sell.


Medium to long trades use own proper risk management system.

See screenshots for examples of arrow indicator.


Apply own risk management target profit and stop loss.

When market conditions are met the sell sign will indicate you to enter a sell position and you will have to apply your risk management system accordingly.

This is only for Crash 500 market and only 1min chart only


 NB: Please note this indicator will be free for a limited time only.


Disclaimer: Please note trading carries risk and the past performance is not an indication of future results. The use of this indicator or any trading indicator or strategy

does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your own responsibility to fully understand the risk involved before trading with real money. This indicator and strategy is at your own risk .

 


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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MartinEES
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MartinEES 2023.07.28 18:22 
 

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Fafkruger
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Fafkruger 2023.07.20 09:23 
 

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