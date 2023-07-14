C500 Spirit Breaker

Crash 500 indicator synthetic

Update V2

No Repaint





This indicator works with a custom build in strategy





The indicator will only give a sell sign when market conditions are in place.

Only for sell.





Medium to long trades use own proper risk management system.

See screenshots for examples of arrow indicator.





Apply own risk management target profit and stop loss.

When market conditions are met the sell sign will indicate you to enter a sell position and you will have to apply your risk management system accordingly.

This is only for Crash 500 market and only 1min chart only





NB: Please note this indicator will be free for a limited time only.





Disclaimer: Please note trading carries risk and the past performance is not an indication of future results. The use of this indicator or any trading indicator or strategy

does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your own responsibility to fully understand the risk involved before trading with real money. This indicator and strategy is at your own risk .



