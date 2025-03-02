EquityShield
- Utilities
- Nikita Belousov
- Version: 1.0
EquityShield is a lightweight and dependable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to protect your trading account from excessive losses with minimal resource usage. It monitors your account's equity drawdown and automatically closes all open positions and pending orders if the drawdown exceeds your specified threshold, either in percentage (%) or a fixed amount ($). Designed as a robust safety barrier, EquityShield ensures your capital remains secure during unexpected market volatility, strategy failures, or high-risk trading scenarios.