Trailing Stop Prime
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Khac DiepPrime Capital Vietnam
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 July 2022
A trailing stop loss is a type of day-trading order that lets you set a maximum value or percentage of loss you can incur on a trade.
If the security price rises or falls in your favor, the stop price moves with it. If the security price rises or falls against you, the stop stays in place.
With this version, you can run trailing stoploss with currencies (ex start when profit more 1$, trailing stop with 2$...)
It is very usefull utility .. at least for me. Easy to setup a trailing and control the deal. Thank you.