Trailing Stop Prime

4.5

A trailing stop loss is a type of day-trading order that lets you set a maximum value or percentage of loss you can incur on a trade.

If the security price rises or falls in your favor, the stop price moves with it. If the security price rises or falls against you, the stop stays in place.

With this version, you can run trailing stoploss with currencies (ex start when profit more 1$, trailing stop with 2$...)

Reviews 3
Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.08.06 15:23 
 

It is very usefull utility .. at least for me. Easy to setup a trailing and control the deal. Thank you.

tomdub196
107
tomdub196 2022.09.03 02:12 
 

Works like a charm. Nice a free trailing via hidden SL and TP. It would be nice to be able to turn on or off the hidden SL or TP and have the value in pips as well. Other than that 4/5 stars. Great job!

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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Dq54delt
60
Dq54delt 2025.06.05 09:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Khac Diep
5861
Reply from developer Nguyen Khac Diep 2025.06.05 11:28
Thank you
Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.08.06 15:23 
 

It is very usefull utility .. at least for me. Easy to setup a trailing and control the deal. Thank you.

Nguyen Khac Diep
5861
Reply from developer Nguyen Khac Diep 2023.08.09 08:10
Thank you Bro
tomdub196
107
tomdub196 2022.09.03 02:12 
 

Works like a charm. Nice a free trailing via hidden SL and TP. It would be nice to be able to turn on or off the hidden SL or TP and have the value in pips as well. Other than that 4/5 stars. Great job!

Nguyen Khac Diep
5861
Reply from developer Nguyen Khac Diep 2022.10.02 19:32
Thank you Bro
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