A zigzag with two two different periods

Two zigzags with different periods of 13 and 55 are formed in this indicator.
 When two segments of the indicator form and connect in place, thereby forming a minimum or maximum of the price on a certain timeframe, the indicator signals a possible price reversal in the opposite direction. If, when forming a zigzag with the smallest period (period 13), the largest period (period 55) remains at the same minimum  or the maximum, this means that a corrective movement to the previous maximum or minimum is possible, which means that the lot can be added to the open position. Important! You need to add positions after a new arm of the zigzag indicator with a shorter period is formed. Otherwise, negative profit values are possible. Also, after the formation of the zigzag junior arm, it is possible to rearrange the position on this instrument without loss with 90% confidence. By this method, you can squeeze the price.It should be noted that the zigzag indicator has a significant disadvantage, which is expressed in rewriting the price with strong price movements. Therefore, I recommend using additional other indicators as
a price movement filter.

