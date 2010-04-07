Long term Lobster

■ Target currency: EURUSD
■ Time frame: 1H


Live Trading Result (Signal)


This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features:

  1. Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2)

    • It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation.

  2. Entry Signal Conditions

    • Strategy 1: Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates a long entry, while a falling DI Plus signals a short entry.
    • Strategy 2: Entry timing is determined using the Rate of Change (ROC) indicator; a rising ROC triggers a long entry and a falling ROC triggers a short entry.

  3. Order Execution Logic

    • For each entry, stop orders are placed at prices calculated using values from ATR or Bollinger Bands range.
    • Orders have a specified validity period (e.g., 102 bars or 139 bars), and duplicate trades on the same instrument are disallowed, though replacing pending orders is permitted.

  4. Risk Management and Profit/Loss Settings

    • Both strategies incorporate risk management measures using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop, and a profit target expressed as a percentage.
    • Specific ATR coefficients are used to determine stop loss levels, profit targets, and the timing to move stop losses to breakeven.

  5. Trading Time and Additional Rules

    • Trading is disabled during weekends and positions are closed on Friday at a specified time.
    • There are also detailed conditions regarding order execution timing, limitations on how far order prices can deviate from the market price, and restrictions on the maximum number of trades per day.

In summary, this EA executes automated trades by concurrently employing different technical indicator-based strategies, with strict risk management and comprehensive trading rules in place.


Golden Crocodile Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
5 (1)
Experts
Target currency: XAUUSD Time frame: 1H Optimized for XAUUSD 1-Hour Timeframe Combines multiple techniques—from long- and short-term trend following to oscillator reversals—to adapt dynamically to gold market fluctuations. Four Independent Signals QQE + Trend Follow Captures trend direction using an RSI-derived oscillator and a moving average. Aroon + BB Breakout Identifies Aroon reversal signals in conjunction with Bollinger Band expansions. Vortex Trend Transition Follows emerging trends a
Gold Galaxy Express
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target Currency Pair: XAUUSD   Timeframe: 1 Hour No Martingale, no grid trading. No scalping. A stop loss is set for all positions. Enter trades upon detecting breakouts. One single loss will not wipe out the account balance. This EA, "Gold Galaxy Express," is an automated trading system that employs a blend of momentum indicators and dynamic risk management, characterized by the following features: Indicator-Based Entry Signals It uses momentum indicators such as Bulls Power and Bears P
Gold Crab Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Crab Robot is a hedged EA for XAUUSD on the H1 chart,t hat combines three distinct signal sets and multiple indicators: Multi- Signal Strategy Structure Signal 1: Aroon Cross + ATR Break Detects crosses of the Aroon Up and Down lines. Entries via stop orders placed relative to the prior weekly high/ low, offset by ATR- based coefficients. Stop- Loss, Profit Target, and Trailing Stop are all dynamically set using ATR multipliers. Signal 2: Offset Aroon + BB Width Ratio Uses an offset Aroo
Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic. This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules. Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical. That is, it is not over-optimized. Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years. This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades. Stop losses are applied to all trades and po
JP Storm
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target currency: USDJPY Time frame: 1H This EA combines two strategies for trading USD/JPY. No martingale. No grid. No scalping. Tight stop losses on all positions. Strategy1 (Magic1) Entry signals are based on a change in direction of the Williams %R indicator. For long entries, orders are placed using the recent Heiken Ashi high; for short entries, the recent Heiken Ashi low is used. Risk management is applied using ATR-based stop losses and a set profit target percentage. Strategy2 (Magic2)
Auto Line Trader Spider Pro
Tetsushi O-nishi
Utilities
Main Features Auto Entry & Exit Automatically enters and closes positions when price reaches a trendline or horizontal line you draw. Note: Your PC and MT5 must remain running. Quick & Easy Setup Configure everything via on-chart input fields and buttons. Advanced Entry Controls Includes trigger lines to refine entry conditions, invalidation lines to block unwanted entries, trailing stops, entry-time restrictions, and time-specified exits. How to Set Up Lines Draw your desired entry, exit, t
Golden Alpaca Robot
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1 . Live Signals “Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits. Multi-Indicator Environment Detection Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator Mechani
Colorful Long tailed Tit EA
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Live Signal (Real Account Forward) Colorful Long-tailed Tit is an Expert Advisor designed with a simple yet reliable trading logic. It applies Gann HiLo for trend detection, uses the Bollinger Band range for entry conditions, and employs ATR-based dynamic risk management to control trades effectively. A key feature of this EA is its versatility to run on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with the exact same logic and parameters—no separate set files required. This makes it highly convenient for mult
