JP Storm
- Experts
- Tetsushi O-nishi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Target currency: USDJPY
Time frame: 1H
This EA combines two strategies for trading USD/JPY.
No martingale. No grid. No scalping. Tight stop losses on all positions.
-
Strategy1 (Magic1)
- Entry signals are based on a change in direction of the Williams %R indicator.
- For long entries, orders are placed using the recent Heiken Ashi high; for short entries, the recent Heiken Ashi low is used.
- Risk management is applied using ATR-based stop losses and a set profit target percentage.
-
Strategy2 (Magic2)
- Entry signals are triggered when the linear regression line is rising or falling.
- Orders use the Bollinger Bands median as a reference, with ATR-based risk management that includes stop loss, profit target, and trailing stop.
Additionally, specific trading rules are set for certain time periods (like weekends or Fridays), along with order validity periods and duplicate order prevention.