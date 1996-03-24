Long term Lobster

■ Target currency: EURUSD
■ Time frame: 1H


Live Trading Result (Signal)


This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features:

  1. Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2)

    • It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation.

  2. Entry Signal Conditions

    • Strategy 1: Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates a long entry, while a falling DI Plus signals a short entry.
    • Strategy 2: Entry timing is determined using the Rate of Change (ROC) indicator; a rising ROC triggers a long entry and a falling ROC triggers a short entry.

  3. Order Execution Logic

    • For each entry, stop orders are placed at prices calculated using values from ATR or Bollinger Bands range.
    • Orders have a specified validity period (e.g., 102 bars or 139 bars), and duplicate trades on the same instrument are disallowed, though replacing pending orders is permitted.

  4. Risk Management and Profit/Loss Settings

    • Both strategies incorporate risk management measures using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop, and a profit target expressed as a percentage.
    • Specific ATR coefficients are used to determine stop loss levels, profit targets, and the timing to move stop losses to breakeven.

  5. Trading Time and Additional Rules

    • Trading is disabled during weekends and positions are closed on Friday at a specified time.
    • There are also detailed conditions regarding order execution timing, limitations on how far order prices can deviate from the market price, and restrictions on the maximum number of trades per day.

In summary, this EA executes automated trades by concurrently employing different technical indicator-based strategies, with strict risk management and comprehensive trading rules in place.


